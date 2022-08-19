August 19, 2022
IDPH: 42 Illinois counties remain “high” risk for COVID-19; weekly deaths plummet

Weekly COVID-19 deaths in Illinois decrease by 67 from a week ago

By John Sahly
The COVID-19 community levels map as of Friday, August 19, 2022, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that 42 counties in the state are considered “high” risk for COVID-19, the same number as a week ago. An additional 39 counties are at the “medium” risk level, a decrease of nine from last week.

The counties listed at High Community Level are: Adams, Alexander, Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, Edwards, Ford, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Henderson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lawrence, Lee, Macoupin, Mason, Massac, Montgomery, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Pope, Pulaski, Richland, Saline, Stephenson, Wabash, Wayne, Whiteside, Williamson, and Winnebago.

The CDC recommends wearing a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status in high-risk counties.

IDPH announced 4,880 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths Friday.

As of late Thursday, Illinois had 1,434 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 152 were in intensive care units, and 56 were on ventilators.

For Thursday, the state administered 8,924 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 28.1 (up 1.3 from Thursday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 132 (down 5 from Thursday)

Weekly deaths reported: 56 (down 67 from a week ago)

Illinois has seen 3,645,961 total cases of the virus, and 34,595 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau24.71500
Chicago22.8142410
DeKalb29.58.510
DuPage27.829115
Grundy21.61510
Kane30.12951
Kendall29.51500
Lake28.72484
La Salle29.61510
Lee388.511
Ogle31.48.510
McHenry24.42440
Suburban
Cook		26.3182711
Whiteside41.18.510
Will27.82972

Vaccine update: As of Friday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,133,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,166,764 vaccines administered.

As of Friday, 8,340,487 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.45% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,792,828 (73.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,715,424 (81.5%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,361,608 (77.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,225,582 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,714,066 (78.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,516,313 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,230 (89.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,977,453 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.16%

Suburban Cook: 72.99%

Lake: 70.59%

McHenry: 66.08%

DuPage: 75.74%

Kane: 66.68%

Will: 66.96%

Kendall: 69.61%

La Salle: 58.54%

Grundy: 57.93%

DeKalb: 56.75%

Ogle: 57.18%

Lee: 59.03%

Whiteside: 52.03%

Bureau: 56.93%

