Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations remain in decline

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 7,986 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,367 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 67 patients from Friday’s update. Of those, 144 were in intensive care units, and 48 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 17,368 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 27.7 (up 0.4 from Sunday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 124 (down 2 from Sunday)

Weekly deaths reported: 56

Illinois has seen 3,653,947 total cases of the virus, and 34,609 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 23.8 30 0 0 Chicago 22.3 20 23 10 DeKalb 26.2 24 1 0 DuPage 26.9 34 8 5 Grundy 24.7 30 0 0 Kane 29.5 34 5 1 Kendall 26.9 30 0 0 Lake 28.1 31 9 4 La Salle 29 30 1 0 Lee 36.7 24 0 1 Ogle 27.8 24 1 0 McHenry 25.4 31 4 0 Suburban

Cook 24.4 20 25 11 Whiteside 38.3 24 1 0 Will 27.2 44 7 2

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,153,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,184,132 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,342,275 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.48% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,792,828 (73.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,715,424 (81.5%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,361,608 (77.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,225,582 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,714,066 (78.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,516,313 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,230 (89.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,977,453 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.18%

Suburban Cook: 73.01%

Lake: 70.61%

McHenry: 66.10%

DuPage: 75.76%

Kane: 66.69%

Will: 66.97%

Kendall: 69.63%

La Salle: 58.54%

Grundy: 57.93%

DeKalb: 56.76%

Ogle: 57.18%

Lee: 59.05%

Whiteside: 52.03%

Bureau: 56.94%