August 22, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations remain in decline

State’s case rate sits at 27.7 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 7,986 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,367 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 67 patients from Friday’s update. Of those, 144 were in intensive care units, and 48 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 17,368 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 27.7 (up 0.4 from Sunday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 124 (down 2 from Sunday)

Weekly deaths reported: 56

Illinois has seen 3,653,947 total cases of the virus, and 34,609 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau23.83000
Chicago22.3202310
DeKalb26.22410
DuPage26.93485
Grundy24.73000
Kane29.53451
Kendall26.93000
Lake28.13194
La Salle293010
Lee36.72401
Ogle27.82410
McHenry25.43140
Suburban
Cook		24.4202511
Whiteside38.32410
Will27.24472

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,153,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,184,132 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,342,275 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.48% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,792,828 (73.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,715,424 (81.5%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,361,608 (77.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,225,582 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,714,066 (78.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,516,313 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,230 (89.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,977,453 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.18%

Suburban Cook: 73.01%

Lake: 70.61%

McHenry: 66.10%

DuPage: 75.76%

Kane: 66.69%

Will: 66.97%

Kendall: 69.63%

La Salle: 58.54%

Grundy: 57.93%

DeKalb: 56.76%

Ogle: 57.18%

Lee: 59.05%

Whiteside: 52.03%

Bureau: 56.94%

