Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations remain in decline

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 7,986 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,367 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 67 patients from Friday’s update. Of those, 144 were in intensive care units, and 48 were on ventilators.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 17,368 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 27.7 (up 0.4 from Sunday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 124 (down 2 from Sunday)
Weekly deaths reported: 56
Illinois has seen 3,653,947 total cases of the virus, and 34,609 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|23.8
|30
|0
|0
|Chicago
|22.3
|20
|23
|10
|DeKalb
|26.2
|24
|1
|0
|DuPage
|26.9
|34
|8
|5
|Grundy
|24.7
|30
|0
|0
|Kane
|29.5
|34
|5
|1
|Kendall
|26.9
|30
|0
|0
|Lake
|28.1
|31
|9
|4
|La Salle
|29
|30
|1
|0
|Lee
|36.7
|24
|0
|1
|Ogle
|27.8
|24
|1
|0
|McHenry
|25.4
|31
|4
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|24.4
|20
|25
|11
|Whiteside
|38.3
|24
|1
|0
|Will
|27.2
|44
|7
|2
Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,153,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,184,132 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,342,275 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.48% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,792,828 (73.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,715,424 (81.5%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,361,608 (77.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,225,582 (85.1%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,714,066 (78.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,516,313 (86.4%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,230 (89.6%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,977,453 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.18%
Suburban Cook: 73.01%
Lake: 70.61%
McHenry: 66.10%
DuPage: 75.76%
Kane: 66.69%
Will: 66.97%
Kendall: 69.63%
La Salle: 58.54%
Grundy: 57.93%
DeKalb: 56.76%
Ogle: 57.18%
Lee: 59.05%
Whiteside: 52.03%
Bureau: 56.94%