Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations see steep overnight decline

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,984 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths Wednesday.
As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,424 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 98 patients overnight. Of those, 168 were in intensive care units, and 62 were on ventilators.
For Tuesday, the state administered 9,948 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 27.6 (down 0.3 from Tuesday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 17%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 138 (up 6 from Tuesday)
Weekly deaths reported: 123
Illinois has seen 3,636,061 total cases of the virus, and 34,564 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|29
|15
|0
|0
|Chicago
|23.4
|13
|25
|14
|DeKalb
|31.1
|16
|1
|0
|DuPage
|28.4
|26
|12
|16
|Grundy
|24.1
|15
|1
|1
|Kane
|30.2
|26
|5
|3
|Kendall
|30.2
|15
|1
|0
|Lake
|28.9
|26
|8
|5
|La Salle
|31.1
|15
|1
|0
|Lee
|31.7
|16
|1
|2
|Ogle
|28.9
|16
|0
|0
|McHenry
|25.4
|26
|5
|1
|Suburban
Cook
|24.4
|17
|28
|18
|Whiteside
|50.3
|16
|1
|1
|Will
|27.9
|24
|7
|11
Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,096,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,148,659 vaccines administered.
As of Wednesday, 8,338,530 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.45% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,789,086 (73.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,712,043 (81.4%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,359,718 (77.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,224,679 (85.1%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,713,126 (78.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,516,523 (86.4%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,325 (89.6%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,978,292 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.14%
Suburban Cook: 72.97%
Lake: 70.57%
McHenry: 66.07%
DuPage: 75.72%
Kane: 66.67%
Will: 66.95%
Kendall: 69.60%
La Salle: 58.53%
Grundy: 57.92%
DeKalb: 56.74%
Ogle: 57.17%
Lee: 59.02%
Whiteside: 52.01%
Bureau: 56.92%