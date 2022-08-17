Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations see steep overnight decline

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,984 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths Wednesday.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,424 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 98 patients overnight. Of those, 168 were in intensive care units, and 62 were on ventilators.

For Tuesday, the state administered 9,948 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 27.6 (down 0.3 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 17%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 138 (up 6 from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 123

Illinois has seen 3,636,061 total cases of the virus, and 34,564 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 29 15 0 0 Chicago 23.4 13 25 14 DeKalb 31.1 16 1 0 DuPage 28.4 26 12 16 Grundy 24.1 15 1 1 Kane 30.2 26 5 3 Kendall 30.2 15 1 0 Lake 28.9 26 8 5 La Salle 31.1 15 1 0 Lee 31.7 16 1 2 Ogle 28.9 16 0 0 McHenry 25.4 26 5 1 Suburban

Cook 24.4 17 28 18 Whiteside 50.3 16 1 1 Will 27.9 24 7 11

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,096,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,148,659 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,338,530 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.45% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,789,086 (73.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,712,043 (81.4%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,359,718 (77.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,224,679 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,713,126 (78.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,516,523 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,325 (89.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,978,292 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.14%

Suburban Cook: 72.97%

Lake: 70.57%

McHenry: 66.07%

DuPage: 75.72%

Kane: 66.67%

Will: 66.95%

Kendall: 69.60%

La Salle: 58.53%

Grundy: 57.92%

DeKalb: 56.74%

Ogle: 57.17%

Lee: 59.02%

Whiteside: 52.01%

Bureau: 56.92%