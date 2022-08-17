August 17, 2022
Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations see steep overnight decline

State’s case rate declines to 27.6 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
FILE - A nurse holds a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, right, and a vial of the vaccine for adults, which has a different colored label, at a vaccination station in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,984 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths Wednesday.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,424 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 98 patients overnight. Of those, 168 were in intensive care units, and 62 were on ventilators.

For Tuesday, the state administered 9,948 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 27.6 (down 0.3 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 17%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 138 (up 6 from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 123

Illinois has seen 3,636,061 total cases of the virus, and 34,564 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau291500
Chicago23.4132514
DeKalb31.11610
DuPage28.4261216
Grundy24.11511
Kane30.22653
Kendall30.21510
Lake28.92685
La Salle31.11510
Lee31.71612
Ogle28.91600
McHenry25.42651
Suburban
Cook		24.4172818
Whiteside50.31611
Will27.924711

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,096,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,148,659 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,338,530 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.45% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,789,086 (73.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,712,043 (81.4%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,359,718 (77.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,224,679 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,713,126 (78.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,516,523 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,325 (89.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,978,292 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.14%

Suburban Cook: 72.97%

Lake: 70.57%

McHenry: 66.07%

DuPage: 75.72%

Kane: 66.67%

Will: 66.95%

Kendall: 69.60%

La Salle: 58.53%

Grundy: 57.92%

DeKalb: 56.74%

Ogle: 57.17%

Lee: 59.02%

Whiteside: 52.01%

Bureau: 56.92%

