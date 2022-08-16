Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate falls; state surpasses 200 virus patients in the ICU for first time since February

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,801 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths Tuesday.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,522 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since February 17. Of those, 201 were in intensive care units, the most since February 24, and 66 were on ventilators.

For Monday, the state administered 7,806 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 27.9 (down 0.3 from Monday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 132 (up 3 from Monday)

Weekly deaths reported: 123

Illinois has seen 3,633,077 total cases of the virus, and 34,556 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 29.4 21 0 0 Chicago 23.9 15 24 14 DeKalb 32.9 22 1 0 DuPage 28.2 30 12 16 Grundy 23.3 21 0 1 Kane 29.9 30 5 3 Kendall 31.3 21 1 0 Lake 28.6 31 7 5 La Salle 30.9 21 1 0 Lee 30.9 22 1 2 Ogle 30 22 0 0 McHenry 25.8 31 5 1 Suburban

Cook 24.5 23 26 18 Whiteside 54.2 22 1 1 Will 27.9 21 7 11

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,080,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,138,711 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,337,436 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.44% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,789,086 (73.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,712,043 (81.4%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,359,718 (77.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,224,679 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,713,126 (78.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,516,523 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,325 (89.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,978,292 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.13%

Suburban Cook: 72.96%

Lake: 70.56%

McHenry: 66.07%

DuPage: 75.72%

Kane: 66.66%

Will: 66.94%

Kendall: 69.59%

La Salle: 58.53%

Grundy: 57.91%

DeKalb: 56.74%

Ogle: 57.16%

Lee: 59.01%

Whiteside: 52.00%

Bureau: 56.91%