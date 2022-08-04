August 04, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ total COVID-19 hospitalizations, case rate falling

State’s case rate drops to 34.1 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. U.S. regulators have granted full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing additional data on its safety and effectiveness. The decision Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 by the Food and Drug Administration comes after many tens of millions of Americans have already received the shot under its original emergency authorization. Full approval means FDA has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review for Moderna’s shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) (Jenny Kane/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,149 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 24 additional deaths Thursday.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,416 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 135 were in intensive care units and 56 were on ventilators.

For Wednesday, the state administered 11,186 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 34.1 (down 3.4 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 16%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 138 (up two from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 48

Illinois has seen 3,588,158 total cases of the virus, and 34,412 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau322300
Chicago30.2132712
DeKalb34.49.910
DuPage35.617121
Grundy29.72300
Kane33.51750
Kendall43.62310
Lake36.71773
La Sale32.42300
Lee49.79.910
McHenry28.61740
Ogle37.39.911
Suburban
Cook		32.214309
Whiteside40.89.910
Will33.91463

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,849,075 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,041,731 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,328,411 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.37% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,770,803 (73.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,690,988 (81.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,344,607 (77%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,209,070 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,700,489 (78.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,503,679 (86.3%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,827,955 (89.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,975,848 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.08%

Suburban Cook: 72.90%

Lake: 70.47%

McHenry: 65.96%

DuPage: 75.64%

Kane: 66.57%

Will: 66.87%

Kendall: 69.43%

La Salle: 58.47%

Grundy: 57.86%

DeKalb: 56.73%

Ogle: 57.06%

Lee: 58.97%

Whiteside: 51.97%

Bureau: 56.86%

