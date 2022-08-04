Illinois’ total COVID-19 hospitalizations, case rate falling

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,149 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 24 additional deaths Thursday.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,416 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 135 were in intensive care units and 56 were on ventilators.

For Wednesday, the state administered 11,186 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 34.1 (down 3.4 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 16%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 138 (up two from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 48

Illinois has seen 3,588,158 total cases of the virus, and 34,412 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 32 23 0 0 Chicago 30.2 13 27 12 DeKalb 34.4 9.9 1 0 DuPage 35.6 17 12 1 Grundy 29.7 23 0 0 Kane 33.5 17 5 0 Kendall 43.6 23 1 0 Lake 36.7 17 7 3 La Sale 32.4 23 0 0 Lee 49.7 9.9 1 0 McHenry 28.6 17 4 0 Ogle 37.3 9.9 1 1 Suburban

Cook 32.2 14 30 9 Whiteside 40.8 9.9 1 0 Will 33.9 14 6 3

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,849,075 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,041,731 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,328,411 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.37% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,770,803 (73.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,690,988 (81.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,344,607 (77%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,209,070 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,700,489 (78.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,503,679 (86.3%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,827,955 (89.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,975,848 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.08%

Suburban Cook: 72.90%

Lake: 70.47%

McHenry: 65.96%

DuPage: 75.64%

Kane: 66.57%

Will: 66.87%

Kendall: 69.43%

La Salle: 58.47%

Grundy: 57.86%

DeKalb: 56.73%

Ogle: 57.06%

Lee: 58.97%

Whiteside: 51.97%

Bureau: 56.86%