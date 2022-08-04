Illinois’ total COVID-19 hospitalizations, case rate falling

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,149 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 24 additional deaths Thursday.
As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,416 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 135 were in intensive care units and 56 were on ventilators.
For Wednesday, the state administered 11,186 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 34.1 (down 3.4 from Wednesday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 16%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 138 (up two from Wednesday)
Weekly deaths reported: 48
Illinois has seen 3,588,158 total cases of the virus, and 34,412 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|32
|23
|0
|0
|Chicago
|30.2
|13
|27
|12
|DeKalb
|34.4
|9.9
|1
|0
|DuPage
|35.6
|17
|12
|1
|Grundy
|29.7
|23
|0
|0
|Kane
|33.5
|17
|5
|0
|Kendall
|43.6
|23
|1
|0
|Lake
|36.7
|17
|7
|3
|La Sale
|32.4
|23
|0
|0
|Lee
|49.7
|9.9
|1
|0
|McHenry
|28.6
|17
|4
|0
|Ogle
|37.3
|9.9
|1
|1
|Suburban
Cook
|32.2
|14
|30
|9
|Whiteside
|40.8
|9.9
|1
|0
|Will
|33.9
|14
|6
|3
Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,849,075 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,041,731 vaccines administered.
As of Thursday, 8,328,411 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.37% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,770,803 (73.6%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,690,988 (81.3%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,344,607 (77%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,209,070 (85%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,700,489 (78.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,503,679 (86.3%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,827,955 (89.5%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,975,848 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.08%
Suburban Cook: 72.90%
Lake: 70.47%
McHenry: 65.96%
DuPage: 75.64%
Kane: 66.57%
Will: 66.87%
Kendall: 69.43%
La Salle: 58.47%
Grundy: 57.86%
DeKalb: 56.73%
Ogle: 57.06%
Lee: 58.97%
Whiteside: 51.97%
Bureau: 56.86%