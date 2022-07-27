New COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois continue to increase

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,585 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths Wednesday.
As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,465 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 159 were in intensive care units and 40 were on ventilators.
For Tuesday, the state administered 15,330 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 38.4 (down 3.0 from Tuesday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 144 (Up 2 from Tuesday)
Weekly deaths reported: 52
Illinois has seen 3,550,589 total cases of the virus, and 34,335 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|35.5
|27
|0
|0
|Chicago
|33.4
|16
|25
|9
|DeKalb
|37
|15
|2
|0
|DuPage
|42.2
|22
|12
|2
|Grundy
|34.8
|27
|1
|0
|Kane
|45.5
|22
|5
|2
|Kendall
|36.1
|27
|0
|0
|Lake
|41.6
|24
|5
|0
|La Salle
|30.8
|27
|1
|0
|Lee
|29.6
|15
|0
|0
|McHenry
|35.5
|24
|4
|1
|Ogle
|31.7
|15
|1
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|37
|18
|31
|11
|Whiteside
|32.4
|15
|1
|1
|Will
|39.6
|25
|8
|4
Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,694,775 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,957,781 vaccines administered.
As of Wednesday, 8,321,520 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.31% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,763,057 (73.5%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,680,708 (81.2%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,338,269 (76.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,202,046 (84.9%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,695,168 (78.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,497,846 (86.2%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,826,116 (89.4%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,973,997 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.01%
Suburban Cook: 72.84%
Lake: 70.40%
McHenry: 65.91%
DuPage: 75.59%
Kane: 66.53%
Will: 66.81%
Kendall: 69.38%
La Salle: 58.43%
Grundy: 57.81%
DeKalb: 56.71%
Ogle: 57.02%
Lee: 58.94%
Whiteside: 51.94%
Bureau: 56.81%