New COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois continue to increase

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,585 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths Wednesday.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,465 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 159 were in intensive care units and 40 were on ventilators.

For Tuesday, the state administered 15,330 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 38.4 (down 3.0 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 144 (Up 2 from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 52

Illinois has seen 3,550,589 total cases of the virus, and 34,335 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 35.5 27 0 0 Chicago 33.4 16 25 9 DeKalb 37 15 2 0 DuPage 42.2 22 12 2 Grundy 34.8 27 1 0 Kane 45.5 22 5 2 Kendall 36.1 27 0 0 Lake 41.6 24 5 0 La Salle 30.8 27 1 0 Lee 29.6 15 0 0 McHenry 35.5 24 4 1 Ogle 31.7 15 1 0 Suburban

Cook 37 18 31 11 Whiteside 32.4 15 1 1 Will 39.6 25 8 4

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,694,775 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,957,781 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,321,520 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.31% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,763,057 (73.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,680,708 (81.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,338,269 (76.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,202,046 (84.9%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,695,168 (78.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,497,846 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,826,116 (89.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,973,997 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.01%

Suburban Cook: 72.84%

Lake: 70.40%

McHenry: 65.91%

DuPage: 75.59%

Kane: 66.53%

Will: 66.81%

Kendall: 69.38%

La Salle: 58.43%

Grundy: 57.81%

DeKalb: 56.71%

Ogle: 57.02%

Lee: 58.94%

Whiteside: 51.94%

Bureau: 56.81%