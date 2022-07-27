July 27, 2022
Coronavirus

New COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois continue to increase

State’s new case rate goes down to 38.4 cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
This May 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows production of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in Puurs, Belgium. U.S. regulators on Friday, June 17, authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers, paving the way for vaccinations to begin next week. (Pfizer via AP)

This May 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows production of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in Puurs, Belgium. U.S. regulators on Friday, June 17, authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers, paving the way for vaccinations to begin next week. (Pfizer via AP) (AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,585 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths Wednesday.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,465 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 159 were in intensive care units and 40 were on ventilators.

For Tuesday, the state administered 15,330 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 38.4 (down 3.0 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 144 (Up 2 from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 52

Illinois has seen 3,550,589 total cases of the virus, and 34,335 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau35.52700
Chicago33.416259
DeKalb371520
DuPage42.222122
Grundy34.82710
Kane45.52252
Kendall36.12700
Lake41.62450
La Salle30.82710
Lee29.61500
McHenry35.52441
Ogle31.71510
Suburban
Cook		37183111
Whiteside32.41511
Will39.62584

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,694,775 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,957,781 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,321,520 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.31% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,763,057 (73.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,680,708 (81.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,338,269 (76.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,202,046 (84.9%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,695,168 (78.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,497,846 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,826,116 (89.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,973,997 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.01%

Suburban Cook: 72.84%

Lake: 70.40%

McHenry: 65.91%

DuPage: 75.59%

Kane: 66.53%

Will: 66.81%

Kendall: 69.38%

La Salle: 58.43%

Grundy: 57.81%

DeKalb: 56.71%

Ogle: 57.02%

Lee: 58.94%

Whiteside: 51.94%

Bureau: 56.81%

CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineIDPH
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.