COVID-19 patients in Illinois ICUs at highest total since early March

Illinois has more COVID-19 patients in intensive care units than at any point since March 4, according to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,246 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 56 patients from Monday and the most since June 3. Of those, 145 were in intensive care units, the most since March 4, and 51 were on ventilators.

IDPH announced 5,482 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths Wednesday.

For Tuesday, the state administered 6,484 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 28.9 (+0.9 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 112 (+4 from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 74

Illinois has seen 3,451,749 total cases of the virus, and 34,177 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 20.8 23 0 1 Chicago 25.1 20 22 7 DeKalb 28.5 30 1 2 DuPage 31.3 40 10 5 Grundy 24.9 23 0 2 Kane 25.6 40 4 2 Kendall 29.9 23 0 0 Lake 29 28 6 5 La Salle 27.7 23 0 1 Lee 22.5 30 0 0 McHenry 23.4 28 3 1 Ogle 21 30 0 0 Suburban

Cook 30.1 22 25 12 Whiteside 20 30 1 2 Will 30.9 27 7 3

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, IDPH reported a total of 28,187,845 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,708,274 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,304,098 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.18% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,740,431 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,653,840 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,318,579 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,181,013 (84.7%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,677,887 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,479,544 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,822,412 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,134 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.88%

Suburban Cook: 72.69%

Lake: 70.20%

McHenry: 65.76%

DuPage: 75.45%

Kane: 66.35%

Will: 66.67%

Kendall: 69.06%

La Salle: 58.34%

Grundy: 57.71%

DeKalb: 56.59%

Ogle: 56.96%

Lee: 58.92%

Whiteside: 51.86%

Bureau: 56.80%