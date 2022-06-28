Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, new hospitalizations, deaths continue to rise

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,241 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths Tuesday.
The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths in Illinois is 16 per day, the highest average since March 26.
For Monday, the state administered 9,993 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 31.2 (+0.8 from Monday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 106 (+1 from Monday)
Weekly deaths reported: 82
Illinois has seen 3,421,334 total cases of the virus, and 34,114 people have died.
As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,118 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 47 patients from Sunday. Of those, 121 were in intensive care units, and 36 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|27.3
|24
|0
|0
|Chicago
|27
|19
|22
|8
|DeKalb
|33.9
|16
|1
|0
|DuPage
|32.5
|32
|7
|6
|Grundy
|26.3
|24
|0
|1
|Kane
|27.3
|32
|3
|1
|Kendall
|30.9
|24
|0
|0
|Lake
|31.9
|24
|6
|5
|La Salle
|27.7
|24
|1
|2
|Lee
|25.9
|16
|0
|0
|McHenry
|25.8
|24
|3
|1
|Ogle
|22.2
|16
|1
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|32.4
|21
|25
|16
|Whiteside
|34.2
|16
|0
|0
|Will
|31.6
|19
|5
|3
Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, IDPH reported a total of 28,058,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,638,124 vaccines administered.
As of Tuesday, 8,297,836 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.13% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,742,160 (73.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,659,676 (81%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,320,644 (76.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,186,637 (84.8%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,680,596 (77.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,485,774 (86.1%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,822,462 (89.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,992 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.83%
Suburban Cook: 72.64%
Lake: 70.14%
McHenry: 65.72%
DuPage: 75.40%
Kane: 66.31%
Will: 66.63%
Kendall: 68.99%
La Salle: 58.31%
Grundy: 57.67%
DeKalb: 56.57%
Ogle: 56.93%
Lee: 58.90%
Whiteside: 51.83%
Bureau: 56.76%