June 28, 2022
Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, new hospitalizations, deaths continue to rise

New COVID-19 hospitalizations now averaging 106 per day

By John Sahly
Kori Mauch, school nurse and department chair in Sycamore Community School District 427, talks Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Sycamore Middle School, about the COVID-19 rapid tests they use in the district. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,241 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths in Illinois is 16 per day, the highest average since March 26.

For Monday, the state administered 9,993 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 31.2 (+0.8 from Monday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 106 (+1 from Monday)

Weekly deaths reported: 82

Illinois has seen 3,421,334 total cases of the virus, and 34,114 people have died.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,118 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 47 patients from Sunday. Of those, 121 were in intensive care units, and 36 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau27.32400
Chicago2719228
DeKalb33.91610
DuPage32.53276
Grundy26.32401
Kane27.33231
Kendall30.92400
Lake31.92465
La Salle27.72412
Lee25.91600
McHenry25.82431
Ogle22.21610
Suburban
Cook		32.4212516
Whiteside34.21600
Will31.61953

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, IDPH reported a total of 28,058,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,638,124 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,297,836 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.13% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,742,160 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,659,676 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,320,644 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,186,637 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,680,596 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,485,774 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,822,462 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,992 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.83%

Suburban Cook: 72.64%

Lake: 70.14%

McHenry: 65.72%

DuPage: 75.40%

Kane: 66.31%

Will: 66.63%

Kendall: 68.99%

La Salle: 58.31%

Grundy: 57.67%

DeKalb: 56.57%

Ogle: 56.93%

Lee: 58.90%

Whiteside: 51.83%

Bureau: 56.76%

