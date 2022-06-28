Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, new hospitalizations, deaths continue to rise

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,241 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths in Illinois is 16 per day, the highest average since March 26.

For Monday, the state administered 9,993 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 31.2 (+0.8 from Monday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 106 (+1 from Monday)

Weekly deaths reported: 82

Illinois has seen 3,421,334 total cases of the virus, and 34,114 people have died.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,118 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 47 patients from Sunday. Of those, 121 were in intensive care units, and 36 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 27.3 24 0 0 Chicago 27 19 22 8 DeKalb 33.9 16 1 0 DuPage 32.5 32 7 6 Grundy 26.3 24 0 1 Kane 27.3 32 3 1 Kendall 30.9 24 0 0 Lake 31.9 24 6 5 La Salle 27.7 24 1 2 Lee 25.9 16 0 0 McHenry 25.8 24 3 1 Ogle 22.2 16 1 0 Suburban

Cook 32.4 21 25 16 Whiteside 34.2 16 0 0 Will 31.6 19 5 3

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, IDPH reported a total of 28,058,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,638,124 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,297,836 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.13% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,742,160 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,659,676 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,320,644 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,186,637 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,680,596 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,485,774 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,822,462 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,992 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.83%

Suburban Cook: 72.64%

Lake: 70.14%

McHenry: 65.72%

DuPage: 75.40%

Kane: 66.31%

Will: 66.63%

Kendall: 68.99%

La Salle: 58.31%

Grundy: 57.67%

DeKalb: 56.57%

Ogle: 56.93%

Lee: 58.90%

Whiteside: 51.83%

Bureau: 56.76%