Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, new hospitalizations, deaths per day all rising over the weekend

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 9,904 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends or holidays.

The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths in Illinois is 13 per day, the highest average since March 29.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 21,827 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 30.6 (+0.2 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 105 (+4 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 82

Illinois has seen 3,417,093 total cases of the virus, and 34,098 people have died.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,071 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 28 patients from Friday. Of those, 132 were in intensive care units, and 41 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 27.7 23 0 0 Chicago 26.4 17 22 8 DeKalb 31.8 18 1 0 DuPage 31.5 33 6 6 Grundy 27.2 23 0 1 Kane 25.4 33 3 1 Kendall 30.4 23 1 0 Lake 31.5 22 5 5 La Salle 28.1 23 1 2 Lee 23 18 0 0 McHenry 25.5 22 3 1 Ogle 21.6 18 1 0 Suburban

Cook 31.3 23 23 16 Whiteside 30 18 1 0 Will 31.5 19 5 3

Vaccine update: As of Monday, IDPH reported a total of 28,033,745 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,626,630 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,299,103 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.14% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,742,160 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,659,676 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,320,644 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,186,637 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,680,596 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,485,774 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,822,462 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,992 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.85%

Suburban Cook: 72.65%

Lake: 70.13%

McHenry: 65.71%

DuPage: 75.42%

Kane: 66.32%

Will: 66.63%

Kendall: 68.98%

La Salle: 58.32%

Grundy: 57.67%

DeKalb: 56.57%

Ogle: 56.95%

Lee: 58.95%

Whiteside: 51.86%

Bureau: 56.80%