June 27, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, new hospitalizations, deaths per day all rising over the weekend

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 1,071 in Illinois

By John Sahly
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order up to four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. Log on to www.covidtests.gov to order your free test.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 9,904 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends or holidays.

The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths in Illinois is 13 per day, the highest average since March 29.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 21,827 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 30.6 (+0.2 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 105 (+4 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 82

Illinois has seen 3,417,093 total cases of the virus, and 34,098 people have died.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,071 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 28 patients from Friday. Of those, 132 were in intensive care units, and 41 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau27.72300
Chicago26.417228
DeKalb31.81810
DuPage31.53366
Grundy27.22301
Kane25.43331
Kendall30.42310
Lake31.52255
La Salle28.12312
Lee231800
McHenry25.52231
Ogle21.61810
Suburban
Cook		31.3232316
Whiteside301810
Will31.51953

Vaccine update: As of Monday, IDPH reported a total of 28,033,745 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,626,630 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,299,103 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.14% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,742,160 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,659,676 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,320,644 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,186,637 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,680,596 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,485,774 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,822,462 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,992 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.85%

Suburban Cook: 72.65%

Lake: 70.13%

McHenry: 65.71%

DuPage: 75.42%

Kane: 66.32%

Will: 66.63%

Kendall: 68.98%

La Salle: 58.32%

Grundy: 57.67%

DeKalb: 56.57%

Ogle: 56.95%

Lee: 58.95%

Whiteside: 51.86%

Bureau: 56.80%

