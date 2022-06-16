Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, total hospitalizations rising

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 5,334 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths Thursday.
For Wednesday, the state administered 10,649 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 33.4 (+1.2 from Wednesday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 103 (-1 from Wednesday)
Weekly deaths reported: 73
Illinois has seen 3,376,596 total cases of the virus, and 33,979 people have died.
As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,188 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 11 patients from Tuesday. Of those, 129 were in intensive care units, and 39 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|22.5
|25
|0
|0
|Chicago
|31
|17
|16
|7
|DeKalb
|33.6
|15
|1
|0
|DuPage
|34.2
|23
|6
|1
|Grundy
|24.7
|25
|0
|0
|Kane
|27.6
|23
|5
|2
|Kendall
|37.1
|25
|1
|1
|Lake
|35.7
|25
|6
|2
|La Salle
|29.6
|25
|1
|0
|Lee
|45.1
|15
|0
|0
|McHenry
|22.6
|25
|4
|1
|Ogle
|42.9
|15
|1
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|34.3
|15
|23
|4
|Whiteside
|24.9
|15
|1
|1
|Will
|31.7
|14
|6
|4
Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,838,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,531,999 vaccines administered.
As of Thursday, 8,290,036 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.07% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,743,344 (73.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,667,408 (81.1%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,322,265 (76.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,194,766 (84.8%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,682,447 (78%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,494,093 (86.2%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,822,839 (89.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,973,719 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.76%
Suburban Cook: 72.57%
Lake: 70.04%
McHenry: 65.66%
DuPage: 75.35%
Kane: 66.26%
Will: 66.56%
Kendall: 68.93%
La Salle: 58.26%
Grundy: 57.62%
DeKalb: 56.53%
Ogle: 56.87%
Lee: 58.90%
Whiteside: 51.82%
Bureau: 56.75%