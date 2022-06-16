Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, total hospitalizations rising

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 5,334 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths Thursday.

For Wednesday, the state administered 10,649 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 33.4 (+1.2 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 103 (-1 from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 73

Illinois has seen 3,376,596 total cases of the virus, and 33,979 people have died.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,188 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 11 patients from Tuesday. Of those, 129 were in intensive care units, and 39 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 22.5 25 0 0 Chicago 31 17 16 7 DeKalb 33.6 15 1 0 DuPage 34.2 23 6 1 Grundy 24.7 25 0 0 Kane 27.6 23 5 2 Kendall 37.1 25 1 1 Lake 35.7 25 6 2 La Salle 29.6 25 1 0 Lee 45.1 15 0 0 McHenry 22.6 25 4 1 Ogle 42.9 15 1 0 Suburban

Cook 34.3 15 23 4 Whiteside 24.9 15 1 1 Will 31.7 14 6 4

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,838,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,531,999 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,290,036 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.07% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,743,344 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,667,408 (81.1%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,322,265 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,194,766 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,682,447 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,494,093 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,822,839 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,973,719 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.76%

Suburban Cook: 72.57%

Lake: 70.04%

McHenry: 65.66%

DuPage: 75.35%

Kane: 66.26%

Will: 66.56%

Kendall: 68.93%

La Salle: 58.26%

Grundy: 57.62%

DeKalb: 56.53%

Ogle: 56.87%

Lee: 58.90%

Whiteside: 51.82%

Bureau: 56.75%