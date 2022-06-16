June 16, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, total hospitalizations rising

State’s case rate rises to 33.4 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
FILE - James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Boston University in Boston. The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early 2021.

FILE - James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Boston University in Boston. The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early 2021. (Charles Krupa/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 5,334 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths Thursday.

For Wednesday, the state administered 10,649 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 33.4 (+1.2 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 103 (-1 from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 73

Illinois has seen 3,376,596 total cases of the virus, and 33,979 people have died.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,188 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 11 patients from Tuesday. Of those, 129 were in intensive care units, and 39 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau22.52500
Chicago3117167
DeKalb33.61510
DuPage34.22361
Grundy24.72500
Kane27.62352
Kendall37.12511
Lake35.72562
La Salle29.62510
Lee45.11500
McHenry22.62541
Ogle42.91510
Suburban
Cook		34.315234
Whiteside24.91511
Will31.71464

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,838,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,531,999 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,290,036 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.07% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,743,344 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,667,408 (81.1%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,322,265 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,194,766 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,682,447 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,494,093 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,822,839 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,973,719 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.76%

Suburban Cook: 72.57%

Lake: 70.04%

McHenry: 65.66%

DuPage: 75.35%

Kane: 66.26%

Will: 66.56%

Kendall: 68.93%

La Salle: 58.26%

Grundy: 57.62%

DeKalb: 56.53%

Ogle: 56.87%

Lee: 58.90%

Whiteside: 51.82%

Bureau: 56.75%

CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineIDPH
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.