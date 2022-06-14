COVID-19 case rate down to 31.3 per 100,000 in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,879 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths Tuesday.

For Monday, the state administered 9,061 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 31.3 (-1.1 from Monday, lowest point since May 3)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 23%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 98 (-1 from Monday)

Weekly deaths reported: 73

Illinois has seen 3,365,525 total cases of the virus, and 33,954 people have died.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,192 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 48 patients from Sunday. Of those, 122 were in intensive care units, and 35 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 22.1 19 0 0 Chicago 30.7 20 17 7 DeKalb 28.4 23 1 0 DuPage 31.6 32 6 1 Grundy 26.1 19 1 0 Kane 23.7 32 4 2 Kendall 31.7 19 1 1 Lake 32.6 26 5 2 La Salle 28.5 19 1 0 Lee 49.3 23 0 0 McHenry 21.8 26 4 1 Ogle 31.7 23 1 0 Suburban

Cook 30.6 18 21 4 Whiteside 23.1 23 1 1 Will 29.5 25 7 4

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,803,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,509,886 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,287,732 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.05% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,734,423 (73.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,656,474 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,313,691 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,184,178 (84.7%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,674,170 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,483,828 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,821,433 (89.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,974 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.74%

Suburban Cook: 72.55%

Lake: 70.02%

McHenry: 65.65%

DuPage: 75.33%

Kane: 66.25%

Will: 66.55%

Kendall: 68.92%

La Salle: 58.25%

Grundy: 57.61%

DeKalb: 56.51%

Ogle: 56.86%

Lee: 58.89%

Whiteside: 51.80%

Bureau: 56.73%