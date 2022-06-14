June 14, 2022
COVID-19 case rate down to 31.3 per 100,000 in Illinois

State goes up to 1,192 hospitalized with COVID-19

By John Sahly
FILE - A health worker administers a dose of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Moderna on Thursday, April 28, 2022, asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6, a long-awaited move toward potentially opening shots for millions of tots by summer.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,879 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths Tuesday.

For Monday, the state administered 9,061 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 31.3 (-1.1 from Monday, lowest point since May 3)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 23%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 98 (-1 from Monday)

Weekly deaths reported: 73

Illinois has seen 3,365,525 total cases of the virus, and 33,954 people have died.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,192 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 48 patients from Sunday. Of those, 122 were in intensive care units, and 35 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau22.11900
Chicago30.720177
DeKalb28.42310
DuPage31.63261
Grundy26.11910
Kane23.73242
Kendall31.71911
Lake32.62652
La Salle28.51910
Lee49.32300
McHenry21.82641
Ogle31.72310
Suburban
Cook		30.618214
Whiteside23.12311
Will29.52574

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,803,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,509,886 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,287,732 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.05% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,734,423 (73.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,656,474 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,313,691 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,184,178 (84.7%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,674,170 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,483,828 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,821,433 (89.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,974 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.74%

Suburban Cook: 72.55%

Lake: 70.02%

McHenry: 65.65%

DuPage: 75.33%

Kane: 66.25%

Will: 66.55%

Kendall: 68.92%

La Salle: 58.25%

Grundy: 57.61%

DeKalb: 56.51%

Ogle: 56.86%

Lee: 58.89%

Whiteside: 51.80%

Bureau: 56.73%

John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.