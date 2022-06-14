COVID-19 case rate down to 31.3 per 100,000 in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,879 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths Tuesday.
For Monday, the state administered 9,061 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 31.3 (-1.1 from Monday, lowest point since May 3)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 23%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 98 (-1 from Monday)
Weekly deaths reported: 73
Illinois has seen 3,365,525 total cases of the virus, and 33,954 people have died.
As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,192 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 48 patients from Sunday. Of those, 122 were in intensive care units, and 35 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|22.1
|19
|0
|0
|Chicago
|30.7
|20
|17
|7
|DeKalb
|28.4
|23
|1
|0
|DuPage
|31.6
|32
|6
|1
|Grundy
|26.1
|19
|1
|0
|Kane
|23.7
|32
|4
|2
|Kendall
|31.7
|19
|1
|1
|Lake
|32.6
|26
|5
|2
|La Salle
|28.5
|19
|1
|0
|Lee
|49.3
|23
|0
|0
|McHenry
|21.8
|26
|4
|1
|Ogle
|31.7
|23
|1
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|30.6
|18
|21
|4
|Whiteside
|23.1
|23
|1
|1
|Will
|29.5
|25
|7
|4
Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,803,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,509,886 vaccines administered.
As of Tuesday, 8,287,732 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.05% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,734,423 (73.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,656,474 (81%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,313,691 (76.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,184,178 (84.7%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,674,170 (77.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,483,828 (86.1%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,821,433 (89.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,974 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.74%
Suburban Cook: 72.55%
Lake: 70.02%
McHenry: 65.65%
DuPage: 75.33%
Kane: 66.25%
Will: 66.55%
Kendall: 68.92%
La Salle: 58.25%
Grundy: 57.61%
DeKalb: 56.51%
Ogle: 56.86%
Lee: 58.89%
Whiteside: 51.80%
Bureau: 56.73%