June 06, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, hospitalizations decline

65% of Illinois residents are now considered fully vaccinated

By John Sahly
FILE - A nurse holds a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, right, and a vial of the vaccine for adults, which has a different colored label, at a vaccination station in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 13,798 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 29,688 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 36.4 (-0.2 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 24%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 114 (-2 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 47

Illinois has seen 3,332,780 total cases of the virus, and 33,865 people have died.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,191 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 36 patients from Friday. Of those, 116 were in intensive care units, and 36 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau17.82600
Chicago35.322225
DeKalb39.62210
DuPage39.73071
Grundy302600
Kane29.73030
Kendall41.22610
Lake39.43074
La Salle28.22600
Lee49.32210
McHenry30.53040
Ogle42.92210
Suburban
Cook		39.3202811
Whiteside25.22211
Will362842

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,589,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,432,221 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,281,143 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.0% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,726,429 (73.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,649,907 (80.9%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,307,757 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,179,452 (84.7%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,669,808 (77.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,480,626 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,819,481 (89%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,970,535 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.69%

Suburban Cook: 72.48%

Lake: 69.94%

McHenry: 65.60%

DuPage: 75.29%

Kane: 66.20%

Will: 66.49%

Kendall: 68.82%

La Salle: 58.24%

Grundy: 57.58%

DeKalb: 56.48%

Ogle: 56.83%

Lee: 58.85%

Whiteside: 51.80%

Bureau: 56.73%

