Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, hospitalizations decline

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 13,798 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 29,688 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 36.4 (-0.2 from Friday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 24%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 114 (-2 from Friday)
Weekly deaths reported: 47
Illinois has seen 3,332,780 total cases of the virus, and 33,865 people have died.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,191 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 36 patients from Friday. Of those, 116 were in intensive care units, and 36 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|17.8
|26
|0
|0
|Chicago
|35.3
|22
|22
|5
|DeKalb
|39.6
|22
|1
|0
|DuPage
|39.7
|30
|7
|1
|Grundy
|30
|26
|0
|0
|Kane
|29.7
|30
|3
|0
|Kendall
|41.2
|26
|1
|0
|Lake
|39.4
|30
|7
|4
|La Salle
|28.2
|26
|0
|0
|Lee
|49.3
|22
|1
|0
|McHenry
|30.5
|30
|4
|0
|Ogle
|42.9
|22
|1
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|39.3
|20
|28
|11
|Whiteside
|25.2
|22
|1
|1
|Will
|36
|28
|4
|2
Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,589,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,432,221 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,281,143 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.0% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,726,429 (73.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,649,907 (80.9%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,307,757 (76.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,179,452 (84.7%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,669,808 (77.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,480,626 (86.1%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,819,481 (89%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,970,535 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.69%
Suburban Cook: 72.48%
Lake: 69.94%
McHenry: 65.60%
DuPage: 75.29%
Kane: 66.20%
Will: 66.49%
Kendall: 68.82%
La Salle: 58.24%
Grundy: 57.58%
DeKalb: 56.48%
Ogle: 56.83%
Lee: 58.85%
Whiteside: 51.80%
Bureau: 56.73%