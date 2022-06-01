Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate falling, hospitalizations at highest point since February

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,347 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths Wednesday.

For Tuesday, the state administered 9,187 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 36.3 (-2.3 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 23%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 104 (+2 from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 45

Illinois has seen 3,306,763 total cases of the virus, and 33,836 people have died.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,261 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an overnight increase of 98 patients and the highest total since February 21. Of those, 127 were in intensive care units, and 39 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 16 24 0 0 Chicago 36.2 22 19 8 DeKalb 36.6 13 1 0 DuPage 40.4 35 8 3 Grundy 27.5 24 0 0 Kane 33 35 3 4 Kendall 46.2 24 1 0 Lake 45.4 25 6 3 La Salle 32.5 24 0 0 Lee 38.4 13 0 0 McHenry 32.3 25 4 0 Ogle 20.8 13 0 0 Suburban

Cook 40.7 21 27 11 Whiteside 22.6 13 1 0 Will 35.5 16 6 2

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,464,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,366,235 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,276,186 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.96% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,750,623 (73.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,684,094 (81.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,332,951 (76.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,214,035 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,695,257 (78.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,514,673 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,821,899 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,975,697 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.65%

Suburban Cook: 72.44%

Lake: 69.89%

McHenry: 65.56%

DuPage: 75.25%

Kane: 66.17%

Will: 66.46%

Kendall: 68.78%

La Salle: 58.21%

Grundy: 57.55%

DeKalb: 56.44%

Ogle: 56.80%

Lee: 58.82%

Whiteside: 51.77%

Bureau: 56.69%