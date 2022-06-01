June 01, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate falling, hospitalizations at highest point since February

State’s case rate down to 36.3 new cases per 100,000

By John Sahly

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order up to four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. Log on to www.covidtests.gov to order your free test. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,347 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths Wednesday.

For Tuesday, the state administered 9,187 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 36.3 (-2.3 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 23%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 104 (+2 from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 45

Illinois has seen 3,306,763 total cases of the virus, and 33,836 people have died.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,261 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an overnight increase of 98 patients and the highest total since February 21. Of those, 127 were in intensive care units, and 39 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau162400
Chicago36.222198
DeKalb36.61310
DuPage40.43583
Grundy27.52400
Kane333534
Kendall46.22410
Lake45.42563
La Salle32.52400
Lee38.41300
McHenry32.32540
Ogle20.81300
Suburban
Cook		40.7212711
Whiteside22.61310
Will35.51662

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,464,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,366,235 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,276,186 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.96% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,750,623 (73.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,684,094 (81.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,332,951 (76.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,214,035 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,695,257 (78.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,514,673 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,821,899 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,975,697 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.65%

Suburban Cook: 72.44%

Lake: 69.89%

McHenry: 65.56%

DuPage: 75.25%

Kane: 66.17%

Will: 66.46%

Kendall: 68.78%

La Salle: 58.21%

Grundy: 57.55%

DeKalb: 56.44%

Ogle: 56.80%

Lee: 58.82%

Whiteside: 51.77%

Bureau: 56.69%

CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineIDPH
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.