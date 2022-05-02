May 02, 2022
Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospital admissions rising in Illinois

Case rate rises to 28.6 cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
FILE - A nurse suits up with protective gear before entering a patient's room at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., Jan. 3, 2022. The omicron variant has caused a surge of new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and many hospitals are not only swamped with cases but severely shorthanded because of so many employees out with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,981 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on the weekends.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 28,749 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 28.6 (+1.0 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 65 (+6 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 46

Illinois has seen 3,147,663 total cases of the virus, and 33,620 people have died.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 699 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 72 were in intensive care units, and 21 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau11.32500
Chicago26.720916
DeKalb33.12011
DuPage44.43863
Grundy23.32500
Kane31.23820
Kendall30.92500
Lake39.63433
La Salle17.42501
Lee282000
McHenry29.53433
Ogle20.22000
Suburban
Cook		37.223189
Whiteside25.72000
Will28.51250

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,738,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,900,213 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,245,953 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.72% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,705,789 (73%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,709,100 (81.4%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,292,438 (76.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,242,785 (85.3%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,657,510 (77.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,545,695 (86.7%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,810,720 (88.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,981,188 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.26%

Suburban Cook: 72.38%

Lake: 69.40%

McHenry: 65.27%

DuPage: 75.09%

Kane: 66.10%

Will: 66.26%

Kendall: 68.73%

La Salle: 58.10%

Grundy: 57.30%

DeKalb: 56.31%

Ogle: 56.61%

Lee: 58.64%

Whiteside: 51.57%

Bureau: 56.43%

