COVID-19 hospital admissions rising in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,981 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on the weekends.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 28,749 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 28.6 (+1.0 from Friday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 65 (+6 from Friday)
Weekly deaths reported: 46
Illinois has seen 3,147,663 total cases of the virus, and 33,620 people have died.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 699 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 72 were in intensive care units, and 21 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|11.3
|25
|0
|0
|Chicago
|26.7
|20
|9
|16
|DeKalb
|33.1
|20
|1
|1
|DuPage
|44.4
|38
|6
|3
|Grundy
|23.3
|25
|0
|0
|Kane
|31.2
|38
|2
|0
|Kendall
|30.9
|25
|0
|0
|Lake
|39.6
|34
|3
|3
|La Salle
|17.4
|25
|0
|1
|Lee
|28
|20
|0
|0
|McHenry
|29.5
|34
|3
|3
|Ogle
|20.2
|20
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|37.2
|23
|18
|9
|Whiteside
|25.7
|20
|0
|0
|Will
|28.5
|12
|5
|0
Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,738,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,900,213 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,245,953 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.72% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,705,789 (73%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,709,100 (81.4%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,292,438 (76.5%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,242,785 (85.3%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,657,510 (77.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,545,695 (86.7%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,810,720 (88.6%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,981,188 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.26%
Suburban Cook: 72.38%
Lake: 69.40%
McHenry: 65.27%
DuPage: 75.09%
Kane: 66.10%
Will: 66.26%
Kendall: 68.73%
La Salle: 58.10%
Grundy: 57.30%
DeKalb: 56.31%
Ogle: 56.61%
Lee: 58.64%
Whiteside: 51.57%
Bureau: 56.43%