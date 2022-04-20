Illinois covid update: Hospitalizations, case rate rising

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,931 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths Wednesday.

It’s the most new cases in a single day since February 11. The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases went up to 2,560 new cases per day, the highest average since Feb. 20.

For Tuesday, the state administered 23,992 shots.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 20.1 (Up 2.1 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 24%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 39 (Same as Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 45

Illinois has seen 3,106,642 total cases of the virus, and 33,546 people have died.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 568 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since March 15. Of those, 61 were in intensive care units, and 29 were on ventilators. COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone up for five consecutive days.

County-by-county update: As of last week, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions, and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 7.4 28 0 0 Chicago 21.3 17 8 4 DeKalb 17.7 19 0 0 DuPage 29.2 36 4 3 Grundy 12.1 28 0 0 Kane 19.4 36 2 3 Kendall 19.4 28 0 0 Lake 26.6 26 3 4 La Salle 10.3 28 0 1 Lee 5.8 19 0 0 McHenry 20.3 26 2 0 Ogle 6.5 19 0 0 Suburban

Cook 26.5 20 10 10 Whiteside 10.3 19 0 0 Will 20.0 23 2 1

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,464,145 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,719,853 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,229,375 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.59% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,677,429 (72.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,688,096 (81.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,266,512 (76.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,223,704 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,630,961 (77.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,524,925 (86.5%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,802,171 (88.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,973,586 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.12%

Suburban Cook: 72.24%

Lake: 69.22%

McHenry: 65.18%

DuPage: 74.94%

Kane: 65.88%

Will: 66.14%

Kendall: 68.44%

La Salle: 58.00%

Grundy: 57.23%

DeKalb: 56.20%

Ogle: 56.49%

Lee: 58.56%

Whiteside: 51.49%

Bureau: 56.34%