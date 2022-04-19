April 19, 2022
Illinois covid update: Case rate up to late February levels

As of late Monday, Illinois had 566 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, the most since March 15

By John Sahly
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,471 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths Tuesday.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases went up to 2,292 new cases per day, the highest average since February 21.

For Monday, the state administered 16,693 shots.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 18.0 (Up 0.8 from Monday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 27%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 39 (Up 1 from Monday)

Weekly deaths reported: 45

Illinois has seen 3,102,711 total cases of the virus, and 33,537 people have died.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 566 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since March 15. Of those, 73 were in intensive care units, and 36 were on ventilators. COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone up for four consecutive days.

County-by-county update: As of last week, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions, and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau7.42700
Chicago19.72384
DeKalb14.42500
DuPage26.24343
Grundy10.42700
Kane16.24323
Kendall16.92900
Lake22.82334
La Salle8.52701
Lee52500
McHenry18.42320
Ogle5.32500
Suburban
Cook		22.9221010
Whiteside8.72500
Will17.93221

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,423,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,695,861 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,227,247 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.57% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,676,602 (72.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,686,917 (81.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,265,799 (76.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,222,605 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,630,296 (77.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,523,899 (86.5%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,801,887 (88.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,973,287 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.10%

Suburban Cook: 72.22%

Lake: 69.19%

McHenry: 65.16%

DuPage: 74.92%

Kane: 65.86%

Will: 66.12%

Kendall: 68.42%

La Salle: 57.98%

Grundy: 57.21%

DeKalb: 56.19%

Ogle: 56.48%

Lee: 58.54%

Whiteside: 51.48%

Bureau: 56.32%

