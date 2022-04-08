Calendar: Easter Egg Hunt

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Hamilton County 4-H Junior Leaders will hold a Community Easter Egg Hunt at 6 p.m. ET April 13 at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville. There will be photo opportunities and farm animals to visit prior to the event, which is for youth 8 and under.

For more information, call the Purdue Extension Hamilton County, 317-776-0854.

Horseshoe Painting Workshop

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. — A Horseshoe Painting Workshop for youth ages 5 to 8 will be from 11 a.m. to noon April 10 at the Fox Valley Saddle Association, 44W300 Rohrsen Road, Hampshire. In this fun and interactive workshop, youth will be introduced to horseshoe painting. Participants will explore the different sizes and shapes of horseshoes.

Cost is $20 per youth with all materials included. Register at tinyurl.com/bdys9583.

For more information, contact Leilah Siegel at mcnabb@illinois.edu or 630-584-6166.

Cookie Decorating Workshop

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Looking for a fun delicious way to learn and exhibit some art skills? Join the Lake County Ambassadors for a Cookie Art Decorating Workshop for youth ages 8 to 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. April 10 at the Lake County Extension Auditorium, 100 S. Route 45, Grayslake.

Cost is $2 for supplies. Register at tinyurl.com/38buwkbu.

Spring Series of Home Horticulture

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — University of Illinois Extension master gardeners have put together the Spring Series of Home Horticulture for home gardeners to explore a variety of interesting topics from 6 to 8 p.m. April 11, April 18 and April 25 at the Holiday Inn, 226 17th St., Rock Island. Regional experts will share tips on growing and using herbs, growing healthy trees and shrubs, new plant varieties, amazing facts about woodpeckers, carbon storage and soil health, and xeriscaping — gardening with minimal water.

Cost is $10 per night or $25 for all three nights. Snacks will be provided. Register at tinyurl.com/mr26373z.

Container Gardening for Beginners

HILLSBORO, Ill. — The program Container Gardening for Beginners will be from 10 to 11 a.m. April 12 at the Montgomery County Extension office, #1 Industrial Park Drive, Hillsboro.

University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Andrew Holsinger will explain how to grow a variety of plants in containers, the benefits of planning, and how to utilize the space efficiently. Holsinger will share some of the best cultivars for growing in containers.

The program also will be offered online. Register at tinyurl.com/293j8bkh.

Yeast Breads and Herb Spreads

DANVILLE, Ind. — Hendricks County Extension Homemakers will present the program Yeast Breads and Herb Spreads at 6 p.m. ET April 12 at the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1900 E. Main St., Danville.

Beginner’s Guide to Grant Writing

INDIANAPOLIS — The two-day Beginner’s Guide to Grant Writing program will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET April 13 and May 11 at Purdue Extension Marion County, Discovery Hall, Suite 201, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis.

The program is a great skill builder for the beginner or intermediate grant writer.

Cost is $195. Register at tinyurl.com/2p8wfthj.

Empowering Me to Be Clutter Free

The online program Empowering Me to Be Clutter Free will be from 10 to 11 a.m. April 13. This educational program provides decluttering strategies and discusses the emotional barriers often preventing us from letting go of our things.

Join the presentation at tinyurl.com/yck7s98y. For more information contact Kidane Amare Sarko at ksarko@purdue.edu or 260-481-6437.

Spring Centerpieces

ELIZABETH, Ill. — University of Illinois Extension Program Coordinator Nikki Keltner will lead a hands-on workshop on Spring Centerpieces at 1 p.m. April 13 at the the Jo Daviess County Extension office, 204 Vine St., Elizabeth. This workshop will walk you through the basics of cut flower arranging and each participant will create a spring-themed centerpiece to take home.

Cost is $20. Register at tinyurl.com/ycktsttf.

Spring Wildflowers

The online program Vernal Wildflowers of Central Illinois will be at 6 p.m. April 13. Jamie Ellis, the natural areas coordinator for the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, will discuss the names of some common spring wildflowers found in the region, how to identify them, and where to find them.

The free program is co-sponsored by University of Illinois Extension and Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District. Register at tinyurl.com/yckj9d93.

Spring Flowers

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The Putnam County Extension Homemakers are hosting a program about spring flowers at 2 p.m. ET April 14 at the Putnam County Extension office, 12 Central Square, Greencastle.

Register by calling 765-653-8411. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yhuddh9m.

Volunteer and Teacher Appreciation

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. — National Volunteer Week is April 18-24. Teacher Appreciation Week is May 2-6. To celebrate both of these, Christian County 4-H is hosting a two-part community service workshop to prepare gifts for volunteers and teachers that are special to Christian County 4-H members.

Volunteer Appreciation Community Service will be from 4 to 5 pm. April 14. Teacher Appreciation Community Service will be from 4 to 5 p.m. April 27.

Items will be delivered to volunteers and teachers during their week of celebration. You may attend one or both workshops at the Christian County Extension office, 1120 N. Webster St., Taylorville. Register at tinyurl.com/2p8czp4n.

Community Compost Collection

CHICAGO — University of Illinois Extension in Cook County and Plant Chicago have teamed up to keep food scraps out of landfills for Earth Day 2022.

Residents can drop off kitchen waste to be composted and pick up a bucket of finished compost from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 16 at Plant Chicago, 4459 S. Marshfield Ave., Chicago. Bring your own bucket to the event where finished compost is first-come, first-served. At the event you can sign up for a chance to win a grow bag or bed, pick up free plant starts donated by Gotham Greens, purchase locally-grown and made products, visit Plant Chicago’s indoor and outdoor gardens, learn more about how to compost, see a worm bin in action, talk to an Illinois Extension master gardener or compost ambassador, and take part in a free composting workshop.

The Urban Canopy will haul all the food scraps to a commercial composter. Accepted materials include all plant matter (leaves, stems, cores, old produce), seeds/pits, husks/shells, peels, bread and baked goods, coffee and paper coffee filters, tea and paper tea bags (without staples), dairy solids, meats, bones leftover from cooking, eggs and egg shells, and cooked/frozen food.

No yard waste will be accepted at this years’ event. In Chicago, call 311 for yard waste removal.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y5ndndyh.

Make a Bird Feeder

MT. CARROLL, Ill. — Make a cookie cutter bird feeder and learn how to feed the birds in your back yard at 10:30 a.m. April 16 at the Mt. Carroll District Library, 208 N Main St.

The workshop will be hosted by Carroll County master gardeners. Call the library to register at 815-244-1751.























































































































































