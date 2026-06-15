Pistol Shrimp look to bounce back from 0-6 road trip: Pistol Shrimp weekly update

Ophelia Evans embraces 'Southclaw Sam' mascot of the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp during the 5th annual Ottawa Family Pride Festival parade on June 13, 2026 in Ottawa. The Pistol Shrimp are holding Pride Night on Thursday when they play the Johnstown Mill Rats. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp had a tough week on the road last week, going 0-6 with two mercy-rule-shortened games to end the week.

After the six-game road trip, the Shrimp return home for four straight, beginning Tuesday against the Burlington Bees.

Here’s a look at last week and a look ahead to this week:

WEEKLY RECAP

Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Pistol Shrimp 3: Owen Anderson went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs.

Joe Richardson took the loss in relief.

Mill Rats 10, Pistol Shrimp 3: Max French went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Beau Raikes was the losing pitcher.

Champion City Half Trax 12, Pistol Shrimp 6: Pambos Nicoloudes went 1 for 4 and drove in two runs, and Ximi Baftiri was 1 for 4 and scored two runs.

Izzaq Zrust took the loss on the mound.

Half Trax 3, Pistol Shrimp 2: Yamato Onozaki hit a solo home run for the Shrimp.

Nolan Galla was 2 for 4 and scored a run, while Tyler Deleskiewicz was the losing pitcher in relief.

Kokomo Creek Chubs 11, Pistol Shrimp 1 (7 inn.): Yamato Onozaki doubled and drove in the Shrimp’s lone run.

Drew Church went 2 for 3 and scored a run.

Brody Schulte was the losing pitcher.

Creek Chubs 13, Pistol Shrimp 0 (7 inn.): Justin Szymanski had two of the Shrimp’s five hits in the shutout loss.

Gino Zagorac took the loss on the mound.

WEEKLY AWARDS

Owen Anderson was named the Week 3 Pistol Shrimp Hitter of the Week, while Max Bryant was named Pitcher of the Week.

Anderson hit .545 with two RBIs, a run and a stolen base. Bryant, a Hall graduate, pitched three scoreless innings in two appearances, allowing one hit and striking out four batters.

STANDINGS

Northwest Division Record Quincy Doggy Paddlers 11-6 Clinton LumberKings 10-7 Normal CornBelters 10-8 Burlington Bees 7-10 Pistol Shrimp 5-12

THE WEEK AHEAD

Tuesday - Burlington Bees (First Responder Appreciation Night), 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday - Burlington Bees (Free Papa Johns breadsticks to first 200 fans), 6:35 p.m.

Thursday - Johnstown Mill Rats (Pride Night), 6:35 p.m.

Friday - Johnstown Mill Rats (Bark in the Park), 6:35 p.m.

Saturday - at Decatur Bean Ballers, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday - at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.