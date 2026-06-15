Pistol Shrimp look to bounce back from 0-6 road trip: Pistol Shrimp weekly update

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp had a tough week on the road last week, going 0-6 with two mercy-rule-shortened games to end the week.
After the six-game road trip, the Shrimp return home for four straight, beginning Tuesday against the Burlington Bees.
Here’s a look at last week and a look ahead to this week:
WEEKLY RECAP
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Pistol Shrimp 3: Owen Anderson went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs.
Joe Richardson took the loss in relief.
Mill Rats 10, Pistol Shrimp 3: Max French went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI.
Beau Raikes was the losing pitcher.
Champion City Half Trax 12, Pistol Shrimp 6: Pambos Nicoloudes went 1 for 4 and drove in two runs, and Ximi Baftiri was 1 for 4 and scored two runs.
Izzaq Zrust took the loss on the mound.
Half Trax 3, Pistol Shrimp 2: Yamato Onozaki hit a solo home run for the Shrimp.
Nolan Galla was 2 for 4 and scored a run, while Tyler Deleskiewicz was the losing pitcher in relief.
Kokomo Creek Chubs 11, Pistol Shrimp 1 (7 inn.): Yamato Onozaki doubled and drove in the Shrimp’s lone run.
Drew Church went 2 for 3 and scored a run.
Brody Schulte was the losing pitcher.
Creek Chubs 13, Pistol Shrimp 0 (7 inn.): Justin Szymanski had two of the Shrimp’s five hits in the shutout loss.
Gino Zagorac took the loss on the mound.
WEEKLY AWARDS
Owen Anderson was named the Week 3 Pistol Shrimp Hitter of the Week, while Max Bryant was named Pitcher of the Week.
Anderson hit .545 with two RBIs, a run and a stolen base. Bryant, a Hall graduate, pitched three scoreless innings in two appearances, allowing one hit and striking out four batters.
STANDINGS
|Northwest Division
|Record
|Quincy Doggy Paddlers
|11-6
|Clinton LumberKings
|10-7
|Normal CornBelters
|10-8
|Burlington Bees
|7-10
|Pistol Shrimp
|5-12
THE WEEK AHEAD
Tuesday - Burlington Bees (First Responder Appreciation Night), 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday - Burlington Bees (Free Papa Johns breadsticks to first 200 fans), 6:35 p.m.
Thursday - Johnstown Mill Rats (Pride Night), 6:35 p.m.
Friday - Johnstown Mill Rats (Bark in the Park), 6:35 p.m.
Saturday - at Decatur Bean Ballers, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday - at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.