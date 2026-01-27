Evolution of the Princeton girls scoring record

In my very first school year at the BCR, I witnessed Angie Noble put the finishing touches on a record-setting career for the Princeton High School girls basketball team.

She graduated after that season, 1986-87, as the program’s leading scorer with 994 career points, leading the old NCIC in scoring at 18.0 ppg her senior season. I do not have records of who held the record before her.

Noble’s coach, the late John Smith, told me in recent years that he regretted not getting Noble to the coveted 1,000-point mark. There were many games in their regional championship season that Noble came out here early and one game where she didn’t dress at all because the Tigresses had handedly defeated the opponent before, he said.

Noble also set single-game school records with 30 and then 33 points before passed by Tiah Romagoli (35) and then Kelly Schaill (40) in 1998.

The ink had hardly dried on Noble’s scoring record when hot shot guard Tina Forth (now Logan’s Mrs. Heller) came along. She became the first Princeton girl to score 1,000 points, finishing at 1,029. Tina was also an instrumental player on Princeton’s 1990 state championship volleyball run.

Forth kept the record twice as long as Noble, good for eight years. Romagnoli, a three-time BCR Player of the Year, was a dominating force for the Tigresses, scoring 1,506 points in three years on the PHS varsity.

No one came close to Romagnoli’s mark over the next two decades.

Brooke Jensen, a member of Princeton’s 2006-07 Class A Sweet 16 team, made the next run, scoring 1,283 points from 2003-07. She was a talented center who could step out and shoot.



Jasmine Kunkel passed 1,000 points from 2009-12 with a basket to spare at 1,002.

Anna Murray was next up to take on the challenge. Unfortunately, she hit an early road block, sustaining an ACL injury in the first quarter of just her second game of her freshman season. She battled back to score 1,159 more points over the next three years, finishing with 1,169, including a 32-point game as a senior, but would have taken a good shot at Romagnoli’s record had she stayed healthy.

The 2022-23 season saw two talented freshmen enter the PHS program, Keighley Davis and Camryn Driscoll. They made quite the tandem, helping the Tigresses win 67 games in their first three years and out to a record-best 14-0 start this season.

Davis cracked the 1,000-point mark last season, and Driscoll joined her in the first game this season.

On Saturday, Davis tracked down Romagnoli’s record. She scored 24 more points Monday, now resting at 1,533. Davis was pretty consistent her first two years on the varsity with 363 points as a freshman and 378 as a sophomore. She put in 411 points last season and now has 381 this season and counting.

“I’m so happy for her. She’s been really fun to watch this year. Really the whole team has. The team plays well together,” PHS coach Tiffany Gonigam said. “I think back to all her years here at Princeton and everything that’s poured into that. Keighley has poured a lot into the game and into the program.

“She’s earned it, and I’m really happy for her.”

Driscoll’s journey sadly ended with season-ending knee injury on Jan. 9, finishing with 1,203 career points.

It’s been a fun ride witnessing each of these girls in action, from 1986 with Angie Noble to 2026 with Keighley and Camryn.

‘It’s devastating’

Freshman teammate Ava Munson was sad to see Driscoll’s season end because she’s been such a great leader and teammate for all the young players.

“She instills confidence in me shooting and telling me that. And she’s been a great leader with the team chemistry,” Munson said. “She’s helped me reading defenses, when to drive and when to kick it out to an open teammate. And just having the confidence to shoot the ball. She pulls up and drains it.”

Gonigam said it’s devastating to lose a talent and leader like Driscoll.

“For a long time there, you held out hope (she would be OK),” she said. “She’s given so much to the program, and she means a lot to her teammates. I know how much Cam was looking forward to her senior year, and you just hate for something like that to happen.”

