Kyla Kissick is an ‘inspiration’ for the Princeton volleyball team

Every volleyball team has its hitters, setters, defenders and coaches.

The Princeton Tigresses have a secret weapon this year.

Kyla Kissick has joined the team as manager and jack of all trades, ready to help in any way she can.

Her involvements include shagging balls during warmups,drying the floor after spills, and moving ball carts from the playing surface. Kyla is also involved in the huddle during pregame and timeouts.

PHS coach Andy Puck said Kyla is an inspiration to be around.

“She is always happy and simply just wants to be involved,” Puck said. “Our players treat her as if she is a teammate when lining up for the National Anthem and celebrating on the bench.”

Kyla, 30, who graduated from PHS in 2015, says she likes being team manager, because she likes the girls and helping them out.

She adds that “Coach Puck is fun to hang out with and I want to make my cousin, (former player) Katie Bates proud.”

When asked what her favorite part of being with the team is, Kyla said, “Hanging out with everyone and helping the girls get the balls during warmups.”

Princeton manager Kyla Kissick cheers on the Tigresses Tuesday night at Prouty Gym. (Mike Vaughn)

Kyla’s mom, Mindy, said Kyla loves being involved and loves coach Puck. They have a connection through Special Olympics basketball. She has also competed in Special Olympics bowling and snowshoeing.

“She always comments how nice the girls are to her. I think it’s great the girls treat her so nice,” Mindy said. “Everything is great about it. I think Princeton has a bunch of great kids.”

Mindy said her daughter was itching to get started this year.

“Poor Gina (Puck). As soon as she found out she was able to help, I think she texted Gina every day. ‘OK, is it time yet? Is it time yet?’ I said, Kyla, it’s only June, you have until August before you do it. She can’t wait,” Mindy said.

PHS junior Keely Lawson did not know Kyla before the season started, but she’s found a fast friend and cheerleader.

“It has been a pleasure having her around,” Lawson said. “She is always in the best mood and always willing to do a little pre game pepper with me. Listening to her talk about her love and passion for volleyball and especially for the Tigers is my favorite. She creates an amazing atmosphere knowing whether or not we win or lose she is going to be with us every step of the way.

“It puts a smile on my face every time I walk in the gym for a game. She’s the first one running to me giving me the biggest hug and wishing me good luck in my game. She is the greatest hype-man ever and always giving me the best tips on how to improve my skills.”

Nice ring to it: What a great feel good story I got to write last week about the “miracle ring” that was found after 62 years. I was filling in as news editor and just knew I had to take a closer look at Janice’s email about a ring that was found.

Also congratulations to my good friend Andy Puck, who won his 500th victory Tuesday. He puts his heart and soul into coaching his teams and it’s nice to see him reach a milestone even though he tried to ho-hum the moment.

PHS has been blessed with great volleyball coaches over the years with Rita Placek and now Puck, who has been carrying on her legacy for 24 years.

