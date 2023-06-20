Pistol Shrimp lose third straight to Danville Dans

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp suffered their third defeat in a row against the Danville Dans, losing15-4 on Monday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Shrimp scored two runs in the second and added two more in the sixth for a 4-2 lead, but the Dans exploded for five runs in the seventh inning and another eight in the eighth to pull away for the victory.

Ryan Bakes was 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run for the Shrimp, Max Handron went 1 for 1 with a pair of RBIs, Jake Ferguson was 2 for 3 with two runs and Jake Zitella went 2 for 4 with a double and a run.

Seven pitchers took the mound for the Shrimp, who issued 15 walks.

Finn O’Meara took the loss in relief, allowing four earned runs on one hit with one strikeout and three walks in one-third of an inning.

The Pistol Shrimp (6-11) host the Normal CornBelters (9-8) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in Peru.

SUNDAY RESULTS

Danville Dans 4-9, Pistol Shrimp 1-4: The Shrimp were swept in a doubleheader in Danville.

In Game 1, Danville scored three runs in the first inning and a single tally in the sixth. The Pistol Shrimp’s lone run came in the fourth on an RBI single by Nico Azpilcueta, who had two of the visitors four hits. IV starter Tyler Conklin (6 IP, 4 ER, 3 K) suffered the loss.

The hosts used a game-changing seven-run rally in the fourth to run away in Game 2. Jake Ferguson (RBI) and Xander Sielken each had two hits for the Pistol Shrimp, while Ryan Bakes and Azpilcueta each recorded an RBI.

Starter Jason Shanner (loss, 3 2/3 IP, 6 ER, 2 K) and Daniel Vogt (2 1/3 IP, 0 R, 2 K) shared efforts on the mound for IV.