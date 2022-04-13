Boat races to return to the ‘Mecca’ of Lake DePue

EDITOR’S NOTE: Ray Rodda is the “Voice” of the DePue Boat Races, providing updates and insights as the longtime public address announcer.

DEPUE - Steve Solorio, President of The DePue Men’s Club, has received word that the American Power Boat Association has awarded the 2022 Nationals for the Pro, Modified, Junior Classes divisions to Lake DePue with racing from Tuesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 30.

This will be the largest racing event in many years at DePue with 400-500 entries for this great event. Drivers will come from all over the country, as well as from Canada. There will be drivers from many states, including California, Washington, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and up the entire East Coast, and of course the usual drivers from the Midwest, including fan favorites from DePue and the Illinois Valley area to race on the hallowed waters of Lake DePue.

As Gene East, a leader in the Quincy Welding engine design says, DePue is the Mecca of boat racing, and it surely will be this year.

Mecca indeed as DePue is synonymous with boat racing all over the world. Mention DePue and lights go on in drivers of every type of boat racing there is. From a Unlimited drivers such as J Michael Kelly and JW Myers, who’ve both been here to DePue in the past, to hosting drivers from Germany, the Czech Republic, and drivers from Japan over the years.

The US Title Series will be led by our President Pete Nydahl, Chief Scorer Susan Eldridge Sailer, and our Pit Boss, the master at the controls of the pit circus, Paul Bosnich. The Title Series will be the host club once again for the 37th year of the National’s Boat Races being held in conjunction with the Men’s Club. Quite a record of accomplishment for both groups.

Forgive me for being a bit nostalgic as I remember trailers along the lakeshore from one end to the other. But this year will be different as the large number of entries and the bigger enclosed trailers, which for many are a machine shop on wheels to take care of any issues that arise, we will be using the football field for pitting and the smaller trailers along the lakeshore.

That means there will be no camping in the football field this year, but you can reserve a spot over in what was the baseball field to the west of the lakefront. A short walk to there from the lakefront. You can reserve both a pit spot and a camping spot, by going to Depue22.com to register.

The Pro classes that DePue fans are used to seeing, will be run in the afternoon from Wednesday to Sunday, while the Mod and Jr. classes will be running each morning. The modified division runs the same kinds of boats as the Pro division, with speeds from 50-up close to 100MPH for the 850CC hydro class. The difference is the Mod’s run on gas and oil, while the Pro classes run on methanol with speeds well over 100MPH.

I would expect that there will be several drivers who will run both the “Mod” classes as well as jumping into the methanol boats.

For the first time, the Nationals will include the Jr. classes in both Runabouts and Hydros and a great group of youngsters will be represented from all over the country to race on Lake DePue and in front of the largest audience in their careers. These youngsters will be running a stock motor capable of about 50mph, and I would expect a few to jump into the Pro division called K-Pro for our youngsters in the Pro division

This will be a large and exciting event marked by a schedule that will necessitate starting racing events on Tuesday afternoon and running through the traditional ending day on Sunday with racing starting around 9 in the morning and running through to about 5-6 p.m. each day.

A total of about 160 heats of racing will be contested over the six days. So get there early each day, mark your viewing spots and enjoy some great food at the DePue Men’s shelter, the vendors along the lake front, a beer garden, stick around for the nightly entertainment and dancing each night of the event.