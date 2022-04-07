Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce to offer Main Street flower pot sponsorship

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will be offering flower pot sponsorship for decorations located on Main Street in Princeton.

These sponsorships are open to local business owners and individual community members.

The Chamber of Commerce will be working with Hornbaker Gardens to have flowers displayed along Main Street by Mothers Day on May 8.

The chamber’s goal is to add more flowers on Main Street, specifically north of the railroad tracks and even some hanging baskets.

Hornbaker gardens will assist in designing, planting and delivering the pots. The flower pot sponsorship serves as a way to welcome visitors to Princeton.

Contributions to the flower pot sponsorship expected to be mentioned in a “Thank You” ad from the chamber.

The cost to sponsor one planter is $90. If interested, individuals may make a check payable to the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and mail it to Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce, c/o Flower Pot Project, 435 South Main Street, Princeton, IL 61356.



