New hunters should buy licenses, apply early for IDNR permits

SPRINGFIELD, – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is encouraging new Illinois hunting and trapping license buyers to apply early during application periods for a number of IDNR permits for the 2021-22 hunting seasons.

With the transition to a new Illinois licensing, permitting, and harvest reporting system, first-time hunting and trapping license buyers are currently unable to enter required IDNR customer numbers until the day after they purchase those licenses. To avoid missing deadlines for applications for permits, first-time license buyers should not wait until the last day of application periods to purchase their licenses and apply for permits.

First-time license buyers should buy those licenses and apply early for site-specific dove, free upland game, public duck and goose hunting permits and the bobcat lottery applications for bobcat hunting and trapping permits for the 2021-22 seasons.

More details on Illinois hunting seasons and on buying Illinois hunting, trapping, and other licenses are available on the IDNR website.