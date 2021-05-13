Princeton Logan sweeps sectional girls championships

There will be no IESA State Track and Field Meet for the second straight year, due to ongoing restraints of the global coronavirus pandemic.

There were sectionals this spring, however, and many local athletes turned in performances that would have been state-qualifying worthy.

Princeton Logan turned in 14 state qualifiers and swept both girl championships in Saturday’s 3A sectional at Bureau Valley. The seventh-grade boys were second, by a narrow 90-88 margin to Morrison.

The Princeton Logan seventh-grade boys finished second at the Bureau Valley 3A Sectional. (Photo contribute)

The seventh-grade girls won the team title, defeating the host Storm 113-88. Sectional champs were Cameron Driscoll in the 100 (13.92) and 400 (1:07.66), Keighley Davis in the 100 hurdles (18.56) and 200 (29.8), Gracie Anderson in the shot put (22-6 1/2) and Anika Hansen in the discus (57-10). The Lady Lions also won the 4x100 relay (59.5) with Driscoll, Davis, Xiomara Cortez and Chloe Ostrokowski.

Logan Junior High won the seventh-grade girls 3A Sectional championship at Bureau Valley Saturday. (Photo contri)

The eighth-grade girls breezed to the team title over West Carroll 158-4. Jordan VandeVenter won the hurdle (17.75) and high jump (4-1), Ellie Harp swept the shot (28-1) and discus (76-3), Devin Dever won the 800 (2:49.97) and 1600 (6:13), Kelsea Klingenberg won the 100 (13.69). VandeVenter, Dever and Klingenberg teamed up with Nora Schneider to win the 4x100 relay (58.21).

Logan Junior High won the eighth-grade girls 3A Sectional championship at Bureau Valley Saturday. (Photo contributed)

Three Logan boys also won sectional titles — seventh-graders Garrett Gleason in the hurdles (19.61) and Common Green in the long jump (15-2) and eighth-grader Ian Morris in the discus (134-3).

Bureau Valley captured the eighth-grade boys title, edging Riverdale 93-90. Rhiley Pinter won the long jump (15-3 3/4), Drake Michlig won the shot (41-4 1/2) and Cameron Stodghill won the 1600 (5:53.36). The Storm also won the 4x200 relay (1:58.45) on the legs of Michlig, Justin Moon, Pinter and Stodghill with Landon Hulsing as alternate.

Seventh-grade sectional champs for Bureau Valley were Madison Wetzell in the 800 (2:52.18) and 1600 (6:06.92) and Emma Musche in the long jump (11-1 1/4).

At Hall: Ladd Grade School hosted a 1A sectional at Hall High School. Henry swept the eighth-grade champions and won the seventh-grade girls.

Champions from Bureau County were Malden eighth-graders Shawn Burden in the 800 (2:22.97) and Mariska Mount in the discus (69-8 1/2), Neponset eighth-grader Prestin Stabler of Neponset in the high jump (5-4) and 100 hurdles (19.31), Ladd eighth-grader Ryan Bosi in the 200 (26.06) and 100 (12.3).

In relays, Neponset won the eighth-grade boys 4x100 (53.82) and Ladd won the eighth-grade boys won the 4x200 (2:07.04).

Starved Rock Conference Meet

The Starved Rock Conference Meet was also held at Bureau Valley on Monday. Princeton Logan swept the seventh-grade boys and girls championships as well as the eighth-grade girls. Bureau Valley won the eighth-grade boys title.

7th grade boys: 1. Princeton Logan 130, 2. Mendota NB 101, 3. BV 83, 4. Peru 26, 5. (tie) LaSalle 14, Streator NL 14, 7. Spring Valley 3, 8. Ottawa 0.

Top 2 local finishers: Hurdles - 1. Gleason 19.82, 2. Moore (BV) 20.08; 100 - 1. Redcliffe (M) 12.98, 2. Hartz (BV) 13.08; 800 - 1. Swanson (PL) 2:41.6; 1600 - 1. Swanson (PL) 5:47.46, 2. Boughton (PL) 6:24.43; 4x100 - 1. Mendota 53.04, 2. Princeton 56.92; 4x200 - 1. BV 2:09.26; 4x400 - 1. LaSalle 5:04, 2. BV 5:09.91; Shot - 1. Haney (BV) 27-7 1/2, 2. Kruse (PL) 24-7; Discus - 1. Grako (SN) 68-2, 2. Jaggers (PL) 67-7; High jump - 1. Boughton (PL) 15-1, 2. Green (PL) 14-1 1/2; Long jump - 1 Carlos (NB) 15-1, 2. Green (PL) 14-1 1/2

7th grade girls: 1. Princeton Logan 145, 2. BV 108, 3. Mendota 36, 4. LaSalle Lincoln 35, 5 Streator 21, 6. Spring Valley 20, 7. Peru 14, 8. Ottawa 0.

Top 2 local finishers: Hurdles - 1. Davis (PL) 18.46, 2. Cortez (PL) 19.09; 100 - 1. Driscoll (PL) 14.05, 2. Maupin (BV) 14.46; 200 - 1. Davis (PL) 30.69, 2. Ledergerber (BV) 30.96; 400 - 1. Driscoll (PL) 1:06.58, 2. Stopka (PL) 1:14.78; 800 - 1 , Wetzell (BV) 3:06.41; 1600 - 1. Wetzell (BV) 6:26.09, 2. Waca (PL) 7:17.38; 4x100 - 1. Logan 59.12, 2. JFK 1:02.95; 4x200 - 1. BV 2:06.37, 2. Logan 2:17.39; 4x400 - 1. Logan 5:18.96, 2. BV 5:22.14; Shot - 1. Anderson (PL) 25-1; Discus - 1. Chalkey (S) 57-4, 2. Hansen (PL) 49-0; High jump - 1. Davis (PL) 4-4, 2. Ledergerber (BV) 4-2; Long jump - 1. Rodriguez (M) 11-1 1/2, 2. Mussche (BV) 11-1 1/4

8th grade boys: 1. (tie) BV 86, Mendota 86, 3. LaSalle 76, 4. Princeton 53, 5. Peru 38, 6. Streator 19, 7 Spring Valley 13, 8. Ottawa 0.

Top 2 local finishers: 100 - 1. Morris (PL) 13.19; 1600 - 1. Pineda (LL) 6:05.84, 2. Stodghill (BV) 6:12; 4x100 relay - 1. LaSalle 55.92, 2. Princeton 59.06; Shot put - 1. Michlig (BV) 41-6, 2. Morris (PL) 41-5; Discus - 1. Morris (PL) 141-6, 2. Michlig (BV) 112; Long jump - 1. Michlig (BV) 14-5 1/4; High jump - 1. Backes (PP) 4-11, 2. (Tie) Moon (BV) 4-6, Hulsing (BV) 4-6

8th grade girls: 1. Princeton Logan 156, 2. Streator 56, 3. LaSalle 43, 4. BV 28, 5 Mendota 27, 6. Peru 16, 7. 12, 8. Ottawa 0.

Top 2 local finishers: Hurdles - 1. Vandeventer (PL) 17.8, 2. Schneider (PL) 18.59; 100 - 1. Proska (S) 13.48, 2. Klingenberg (PL) 13.96; 400 - 1. Jesse (PL) 1:17.64, 2. Patterson (PL) 1:18.72; 800 - 1. Dever (PL) 2:48.66, 2. Weber (PL) 3:21.13; 1600 - 1. Dever (PL) 6:14.41, 2. Jesse (PL) 6:32.82; 4x100 - 1. Logan 57.04; 4x200 - 1. Logan 2:10.58; 4x400 - 1. LaSalle 5:43.2, 2. SV 6:02.15; Shot - 1. Harp (PL) 25-1; Discus - 1. Harp (PL) 61-0; High jump - 1. Vandeventer (PL) 4-0

Note: Driscoll set the Logan seventh-grade girls school record this spring with a time of 1:05.83. Ian Morris broke the eighth-grade boys discus record 144-6 ... The Bureau Valley Elementary Conference will run its meet starting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hall High School.