IT’S OK TO BE KIND TO YOURSELF DURING GRIEF

Ask for help. People WANT to help. At a time of loss, you are uplifted by loved ones surrounding you. It’s the months later that you need a friend. It’s ok, to not be ok, it’s ok to ASK FOR HELP.

Sleep and Eat: Be sure to take care of your basics needs. Sleep, if you aren’t sleeping, contact your doctor. Eat, make sure you have food readily available, maybe even join a meal prep/delivery service, invite a friend out to eat or go to one of the amazing restaurants in the area.



Give yourself a break: remember you are learning to live YOUR life after a loss. Allow yourself some grace, you are still waiting for the rest of your life to fall into place.



Love the person you lost unapologetically: You may feel the need to keep your feelings for the one you lost private; you don’t have to and why would you. If anyone has an issue with it, it’s their issue, you need to focus on you.



Don’t compare: everyone grieves different. There really isn’t a wrong way to grieve as long as you are not hurting yourself or others, or breaking the law.



Volunteer: Church, School, Chamber, Festival 56, Princeton Public Library, just an hour a week would make a big difference in your own life.



Grief is something none of us can avoid. Please show grace and kindness to yourself during the process.