Bureau County Marriage Licenses: Aug. 13, 2022

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:

Derick John Kenny of Malden and Tacey Rose O’Neil of Malden.

Luke Joseph Blanco of Spring Valley and Jamie Elizabeth Nagel of Ladd.

Ann Marhea Pickering of Neponset and Matthew Lee Kaiser of Neponset.

Alyssa Kay Thompson of Princeton and Eric Charles Veverka of Downers Grove.

Zackary Alan Read of Tiskilwa and Katelyn Marie Ross of Malden.

Nicole Lynn Renkosik of Mendota and Terry Robert Swope of Mendota.

Alayna Cherie Cox of Peoria and Seth Daniel Carnell of Peoria.

Thomas Lavern Monier of Walnut and Lindsay Ann Hartwig of Walnut.

Jessica Lynn Schneider of Earlville and Dane Steven Fleming of Earlville.

Samantha Monica Hinterlong of Earlville and Chaz Hunter Swanson of Earlville.

Amy Marie Fleck of Ohio, Illinois, and Jeffrey Lloyd Otto of Ohio, Illinois.

Kristyn Florance Atkinson of Princeton and Devin Jerome Smith of Princeton.