Bureau County marriage licenses: June 2022

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:

Carissa Marie Brauer of Tampico and Jonathan James Buckley of Rock Falls.

Aaron Francis Hinton of Amboy and April Dawn Pearson of Princeton.

Matthew David Jeremiah Johnson of Rock Island and Madison Paige Hoffeditz of Taylor Ridge.

Dane Thomas Moorman of Arlington and Victoria Leah Gebhart of Arlington.

Andrew Michael Starkey of East Peoria and Alexis Marie Thomas of Peoria Heights.

Kimberly Lea Squires of Ladd and Johnny Jonathan Delgado-Lugo of Ladd.

Sidney Catherine Smith of Ames, Iowa, and Eli Michael Dunn of Ames, Iowa.

Allison Jo Burkhead of Sherrard and Olivia Suzanne Cap of Sherrard.

Kaelynn Ann Geheber of Princeton and Derrick Tyler Eckberg of Princeton.

Mariah Elizabeth Klemme of Belmont, Wis., and Jay Robert Norden of Belmont, Wis.

James Brian Parlier of Spring Valley and Rebecca Sue Elam of Spring Valley.

Stuart Alan Owens of Elwood and Megan Marie Olson of Elwood.

Cody James Schertz of Princeton and Bayly Marie Reed of Princeton.

Katie Marie Kurkman of Peoria and Kiernan Corrigan Robinson of Peoria.

Rachel Marie Albright of Rock Island and Jonathan David Harris of Rock Island.

Ericka Jean Transou of Buda and Kyle Thomas Fisher of Buda.