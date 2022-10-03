Bureau County Police Blotter: Oct. 3, 2022

Juvenile, Walnut was picked up on a warrant for residential burglary at 7:29 p.m. on Sept. 29 at 22 Park Ave. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff reports.
Juvenile, Wyanet was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 10:52 p.m. on Oct. 1 at 25478 IL Hwy 92 in Van Orin, Bureau County Sheriff reports.
Blake A. Keane, 20, Wyanet was charged with harassment via electronic communications at 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 3 at 200 E Fourth St. in Wyanet, Bureau County Sheriff reports.
