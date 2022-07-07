Police Blotter: July 7, 2022

Bureau County Sheriff’s reports.

Michael A Hubbard, 36, of Princeton was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 6:38 p.m. on July 5 at 21890 US Hwy 34 in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff reports.

Megan B Carter, 29, of Kewanee was charged with driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 9:06 a.m. on July 6 at 2420 W. Peru St in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff reports.

