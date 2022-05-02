Police Blotter: May 2, 2022

Brandon, M, Daily, 27, of Buda and James, N, Headley, 43 of Buda, were charged with criminal damage to property during a dispute that occurred at 5:56 p.m. on April 29 at 116 North St. in Buda, Bureau County Sheriff’s office said.

Zachary, L, Jeffery, 32, of Princeton was picked up on a probation violation warrant at 7:25 p.m. on April 30 at 22 Park Ave. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s office said.

A Princeton juvenile was picked up on a burglary warrant at 10:39 p.m. on April 30 at 22 Park Ave. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s office said.

