June 02, 2023
Shaw Local
Praise and Shine gospel quartet to perform June 11 at Putnam Christian Church

Group was first established in January of 1987 at Princeton Bible Church

By Kevin Hieronymus
The Praise and Shine Gospel Concert will be performing at the Putnam Christian Church in Putnam at 3 p.m. on Sunday June 11. Members are (front row, from left) Vickie Holmes and Gwen Roseberg; and (back row) Beverly Odell and Marty Kiser There will be a free will offering. Refreshments will be served.

The Praise and Shine gospel group will be performing at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at the Putnam Christian Church, 301 Center St. in Putnam.

Praise and Shine is an acapella gospel quartet that sings barbershop style 4-part harmony. The quartet was first established in January of 1987 in the Princeton Bible Church.

Some members have changed over the years, but the quartet has continued to perform on television, radio, churches and social functions in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, Colorado, Texas and California. Praise and Shine has also recorded three albums, one being a Christmas themed.

Current Praise and Shine singers include mother and daughter, Vickie Holmes and Gwen Roseberg, along with Beverly Odell and Marty Kiser. There will be a free will offering and refreshments will be served.