Princeton Christian Academy’s Speech Team claims all-firsts at BVEC Contest

Princeton Christian Academy Speech Team claimed all first place ribbons at the recent Bureau Valley Elementary Conference Contest held at PCA. The team includes (from left to right) Myla McCoy and Bella van den Berg performing a duet “Pullin’ the Wool,” Alice Scruggs and Karly Schultz performing a duet “What a Team,” Noelle Richey and Violet Scruggs in a duet “Super Duper Computer Store,” Fritz Anderson in a solo “The True Story of the Three Little Pigs,” Elise and Leah House in a duet “Surgery,” and coach Marty Kiser. (Photo contributed)