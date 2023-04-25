Bureau Valley to hold stakeholder meeting May 10 for Every Student Succeeds Act application

The Every Student Succeeds Act FY 24 application is open and as part of the procedure, the Bureau Valley School District will undertake a process to assess the various needs facing the communities.

The process involves gathering information from parents and community members, while reviewing district data and statistics to isolate those concerns and develop a district plan and three separate grants.

The Bureau Valley School District is beginning the process with stakeholder groups to be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at the Bureau Valley Manlius District Office.

Underlying this work is the Illinois State Board of Education vision that states: Illinois is a state of whole, healthy children nested in whole, healthy systems supporting communities wherein all citizens are socially and economically secure.

The new ESSA legislation gives Bureau Valley the opportunity to contemplate what is meant by “the whole child,” and from this, to consider the type of programming that will support the strengths and needs of each and every child.

Community members are asked to participate in this facilitated group discussion located at the district office. The discussion should take no more than an hour and nothing more will be required of participants.

An alternative option is provided through three online surveys by May 8. To access these surveys go to www.bv340.org. Click the button under the Bureau Valley Logo “ESSA Surveys.”