Resident safely flees Granville house fire

Several firefighters from departments as far as Bureau and Ladd responded to a house fire the afternoon of Friday, April 14, 2023, in Granville. (Derek Barichello)

A Granville resident was able to evacuate safely from a Friday house fire, which drew several fire companies from as far as Bureau and Ladd.

The house on the 400 block of South Division Street in Granville was severely damaged. However, the Granville-Hennepin fire department said it is not releasing any information about the fire at this time. Neighbors at the scene said the resident exited safely.

More information will be released later.

The street was closed as about a dozen emergency vehicles responded to the scene.