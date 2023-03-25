March 25, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

First Lutheran Church in Ohio, Illinois, to host fish fry March 31

Event will be from 5 to 7 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network
First Lutheran Church in Ohio is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a special program on Sunday, Aug. 22.

First Lutheran Church in Ohio, Ill. will hold a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at 201 S. Main St. The church is handicap accessible. (Photo contrib)

First Lutheran Church in Ohio, Illinois. will host a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at 201 S. Main St. The church is handicap accessible.

The menu for the event will feature fish, Texas toast, potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, dessert and a beverage.

The cost of the event will cost $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 8-12 and $2 for kids younger than 8.

Carry-outs are available through the main entrance. The doors are located at the northwest corner of the church. Call ahead at 815-376-7431 for in-town delivery.

This event is co-sponsored by Thrivent action team project.