First Lutheran Church in Ohio, Illinois, to host fish fry March 31

First Lutheran Church in Ohio, Illinois. will host a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at 201 S. Main St. The church is handicap accessible.

The menu for the event will feature fish, Texas toast, potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, dessert and a beverage.

The cost of the event will cost $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 8-12 and $2 for kids younger than 8.

Carry-outs are available through the main entrance. The doors are located at the northwest corner of the church. Call ahead at 815-376-7431 for in-town delivery.

This event is co-sponsored by Thrivent action team project.