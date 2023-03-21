LaMoille native Kimberly Souba pens 2nd children’s book, ‘Flight of the Butterfly’

LaMoille native, Kimberly Souba, has written the second in her children’s series she began writing in 2020 during the pandemic.

“Flight of the Butterfly” tells the story of a butterfly who shares her fears about flying but must also learn to trust the God who created her. Though written as a children’s book, the story looks to provide lessons for adults as well.

The book is illustrated by Alaina Selzler also provided the insustrations for Souba’s first children’s book, “A Caterpillar’s Journey.”

“I’m so blessed to have her illustrating my books,” Souba said. “She shares my vision of bringing Christ in to all the books and her illustrations represent that as well.”

Souba is the granddaughter of Dona and the late Bob Becker of LaMoille and is a 1996 graduate of LaMoille Community High School. Souba went on to graduate from Illinois Central College in 2004 and Valley City State University in 2008.

Souba has taught in Catholic and public schools throughout Illinois and is currently teaching at St. Malachy Catholic School in Geneseo, where she also serves as the Director of Religious Education and as Middle School Youth Ministry Coordinator at St. Malachy Catholic Church.

Souba is also the author of “From Death to New Life: The Transformation of a Soul,” a compilation of poems.

There are a limited number of books in print and they can be purchased by going to www.ksouba.com. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Women’s Choice Center in Bettendorf, Iowa.