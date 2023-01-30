Bureau-Putnam Area Rural Transit seeks public input via survey

Bureau-Putnam Area Rural Transit is seeking the public’s input via survey to help provide the highest quality of transportation services possible.

Feedback is encouraged as the program seeks ways to enhance the services that being offered. The survey period will conclude Feb. 24.

The survey consists of 10 brief multiple-choice questions and includes extra space for comments. The estimated time to complete the survey is less than five minutes.

A copy of the survey is being mailed to anyone who rode with BPART during 2022. Copies of the survey are also available at the BPART office, at 535 Elm Place, Suite 8, in Princeton. The survey also is available on the RideWithBPART Facebook page.

Responses are completely confidential and results will be tallied and provided to the public upon completion.

BPART transportation is available to the public provided the trip begins or ends in Bureau or Putnam County. For information, visit ridebpart.org or call 877-874-8813.