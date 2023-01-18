Photos: Morning Amtrak trains return to Princeton

After a two-month hiatus Amtrak morning eastbound train #380 and morning westbound train #381 returned to the Princeton schedule on Monday, Jan. 16.

Amtrak previously announced in November the need to reduce the train schedule with these two trains temporarily cancelled due to staffing shortages with its Quincy employee crew base.

With the return of the two temporarily cancelled trains, Amtrak now offers four daily trains at Plano, Kewanee, Macomb and Quincy; six trains dail at Mendota and eight daily trains at Princeton and Galesburg.

Amtrak thanked their customers, businesses and civic leaders for their patience while they worked to return the trains services to the area.

Ticket sales are open and available for travelers to and from all communities along the Illinois Zephyr/Carl Sandburg rout between Quincy and Chicago on the Amtrak app, amtrak.com or by calling 800-872-7245.