Bureau County Farm Bureau recognized during annual farm bureau meeting

The Bureau County Farm Bureau was recently recognized during the 108th Annual Meeting of the Illinois Farm Bureaus for its programming. The county’s programming year ran from Sept. 1, 2021 through Aug. 31, 2022.

The Illinois Farm Bureau Annual Meeting provides an opportunity to recognize achievements by individual members and county farm bureaus.

The counties competed for awards with other counties of similar membership size. Awards are then given for five county groups. Bureau County is a member of Group IV which contains counties with 2,800 to 5,800 members.

Bureau County Farm Bureau was presented the following awards:

New Horizon Award for Group IV for the Community Impact Grant Program. This award encourages new and innovative programs.

New Horizon Award, Multi-County for the Cultivating Health Minds Farmer Mental Health initiative. This award encourages new and innovative programs as counties work together to offer programs.

Pinnacle Award – Highest-level award given to the most outstanding county in each membership group to recognize overall program excellence as it relates to the County Farm Bureau’s goals and priorities.

Two individual programs also were recognized with a County Activities of Excellence, which is given to the county with the most outstanding project in a program area.

Bureau County received recognition in the Farm Income and Development category with the Lady Landowners program and Local Affairs category with the Tile Monitoring program.

Awards given have all been evaluated under the County Activities of Excellence program.