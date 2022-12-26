December 26, 2022
Bureau County Farm Bureau recognized during annual farm bureau meeting

Bureau County received multiple recognitions

By Shaw Local News Network
Bureau County Farm Bureau won the Group IV New Horizon Award for the work on the Community Impact Grant. L-R: Jill Frueh, Bureau County Farm Bureau Executive Director, Evan Hultine, Bureau County Farm Bureau President and Brian Duncan, Illinois Farm Bureau Vice President. (Photo provided by Bureau County Farm Bureau)

The Bureau County Farm Bureau was recently recognized during the 108th Annual Meeting of the Illinois Farm Bureaus for its programming. The county’s programming year ran from Sept. 1, 2021 through Aug. 31, 2022.

The Illinois Farm Bureau Annual Meeting provides an opportunity to recognize achievements by individual members and county farm bureaus.

The counties competed for awards with other counties of similar membership size. Awards are then given for five county groups. Bureau County is a member of Group IV which contains counties with 2,800 to 5,800 members.

Bureau County Farm Bureau was presented the following awards:

New Horizon Award for Group IV for the Community Impact Grant Program. This award encourages new and innovative programs.

New Horizon Award, Multi-County for the Cultivating Health Minds Farmer Mental Health initiative. This award encourages new and innovative programs as counties work together to offer programs.

Pinnacle Award – Highest-level award given to the most outstanding county in each membership group to recognize overall program excellence as it relates to the County Farm Bureau’s goals and priorities.

Two individual programs also were recognized with a County Activities of Excellence, which is given to the county with the most outstanding project in a program area.

Bureau County received recognition in the Farm Income and Development category with the Lady Landowners program and Local Affairs category with the Tile Monitoring program.

Awards given have all been evaluated under the County Activities of Excellence program.

Bureau, Marshall-Putnam and Stark Counties won the State-wide Multi-County New Horizon Award for their work with farmer mental health. L-R: Tiffany Moodie, Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau Manager, Jill Frueh, Bureau County Farm Bureau Executive Director, Dale Jackson, Stark County Farm Bureau President, Jonathan Downey, Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau President, Evan Hultine, Bureau County Farm Bureau President and Brian Duncan, Illinois Farm Bureau Vice President. (Photo provided by Bureau County Farm Bureau)