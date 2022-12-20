Princeton’s Officer Kendra Bierbom sworn in as police sergeant

Princeton’s first female police officer, Kendra Bierbom, was sworn-in as the department’s newest sergeant during Monday’s city council meeting.

Bierbom originally joined the Princeton Police Department in April of 2012 and has served as a bike patrol officer, a field training officer, taser instructor and a school resource officer for the elementary school district during her time with the organization.

Bierbom is a certified taser instructor and a DARE instructor.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University and has attended numerous training classes during her career.

After joining as the first-ever female police officer in 2012, Bierbom will now serve as the first-ever female sergeant in the history of the Princeton Police Department.

“I am very proud of (Bierbom’s) accomplishments this far in her career,” said Police Chief Tom Kammerer. “I look forward to the energy she will bring to her new shift as a sergeant on midnights.”

Bierbom was congratulated by members of her family and city officials in attendance at Monday’s meeting.

In other council news, Mayor Joel Quiram brought up the possibility of forming a committee to research the possibility of allowing UTVs within city limits.

Quiram suggested the committee be made up of a council member, member of the public, law enforcement and possibly more.

No official decisions were made regarding the topic as city officials will now look to form a committee to present a proposal to the council for discussion, revision and possible adoption.

Princeton council will meet next at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at City Hall, 2 S. Main St.