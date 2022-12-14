Bureau County Board approves $500,00 purchase of Sheriff’s Department body cams and storage

In a meeting that was the first of the board’s newcomers, Bureau County approved over $500,000 to be spent toward the Sheriff Department’s request of body cameras and an evidence management system.

The department’s body cameras was approved in the amount of $275,580. The evidence management system was approved in the amount of $238,860. Both purchases will include a five-year service contract.

The evidence management system will be used to house all of the data and images that will be captured through the use of the body cameras. This system will also include a secure data backup.

“These will all work together in the same system,” Councilmember Kerwin Paris said. “The same supplier will be providing all of this stuff.”

The over $500,000 in funds will be payed out of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) account. Bureau County received a total allocation of $6,337,607 in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

During Monday’s meeting, the board also approved two resolutions for bridge replacement; one with LaMoille Township and the other with Ohio Township.

The resolutions appropriated over $150,000 out of the township bridge program for the removal and replacement of the bridges located on 2500 East Street and 2500 North Avenue over Masters Creek.

Both bridges will be replaced on an 80/20 with the local agency covering 20% of the project’s cost with the county.

The board wrapped up various year-end business items before adjourning to its first meeting of the new year, at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Bureau County Courthouse.