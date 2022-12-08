Gateway Services to relocate BPART and Open Doors offices; main location to remain unchanged

Gateway Services has announced that it will be relocating its offices currently located at 526 S. Bureau Valley Parkway in Princeton to 535 Elm Place, also in Princeton.

The move is planned for Dec. 15 and 16. BPART Public Transportation and Open Doors Community Counseling will be unavailable on these days.

Gateway’s Human Resources Department will also be impacted by this move.

BPART is expected to resume rides on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Open Doors will begin seeing people in the new location on Monday, Dec. 19.

Gateway’s primary location at 406 S. Gosse Blvd. will remain unchanged. For questions or anyone who needs directions to the new office, contact 815-875-4548.