Bureau County Fairgrounds to host annual Christmas Craft and Vendor Show Dec. 10

The Bureau County Fairgrounds will host the annual Christmas Craft, Vendor and Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton. Admission is free.

Santa Claus will be making an appearance from 10 to 11 a.m. as kids can bring their wish lists and have a photo opportunity.

Over 80 selling spaces have been reserved for the event. Some of the items that will be available include ornaments, gnomes, tumblers, greeting cards, wreaths, Color Street, Pampered Chef, antique decor, baby clothes, quilts, salt and pepper shakers, rings, jewelry, clothing, koozies, holiday florals, decor and much more.

A concession stand will be located in the building with breakfast and lunch items. For more info, call 815-303-2905 after 5 p.m.