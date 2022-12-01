Neponset Civil War cannon will be on display Dec. 10 after $10,000 restoration

The Neponset Civil War cannon will be making its first public appearance after a $10,000 restoration at the Neponset Community Center at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the corner of W. Commercial and Third Streets.

Coffee will be served throughout the day and the American Legion will be sponsoring a chili-cornbread dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Donations only.

Lt. Col. Dick Wells, post historian, will have information boards and Civil War memorabilia available for viewing.

For more information, contact Col. Gary Miller, Post Commander, at 309-761-8780.