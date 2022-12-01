December 01, 2022
Shaw Local
Neponset Civil War cannon will be on display Dec. 10 after $10,000 restoration

Event will begin at 8:30 a.m.

By Shaw Local News Network
Neponset restored civil war cannon waiting for formal dedication on memorial day,  2023.

Neponset restored civil war cannon waiting for formal dedication on memorial day,  2023. (Photo provided by Dick Wells)

The Neponset Civil War cannon will be making its first public appearance after a $10,000 restoration at the Neponset Community Center at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the corner of W. Commercial and Third Streets.

Coffee will be served throughout the day and the American Legion will be sponsoring a chili-cornbread dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Donations only.

Lt. Col. Dick Wells, post historian, will have information boards and Civil War memorabilia available for viewing.

For more information, contact Col. Gary Miller, Post Commander, at 309-761-8780.