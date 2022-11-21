November 21, 2022
Prairie Arts Council in Princeton to host Handmade for the Holidays decor sale Dec. 2 and 3

Items in sale donated by members of the community

By Shaw Local News Network
Prairie Arts Council in Princeton

Prairie Arts Council in Princeton (Photo provided)

Prairie Arts Council will host a Handmade for the Holidays Decor Sale from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 24 Park Ave. E. in Princeton.

Participants will have a chance to decorate their homes with handmade holiday creations donated by members of the community. All proceeds will be donated to the Prairie Arts Center.

Friday’s events will feature an opening reception, shopping and refreshments. Saturday’s schedule will give visitors a chance to purchase handmade decor.

Community members can provided donated items for the event on Wednesday, Nov. 30 or Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the gallery located at 24 Park Ave. E.

For questions or more more information, contact prairieartsprinceton@gmail.com.