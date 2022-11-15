Ladd Library to redraw winning raffle tickets on Dec. 10

As part of the many activities of the 2022 Ladd Christmas Walk, the Ladd Public Library will be redrawing the winning tickets for its annual Christmas Raffle.

All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Ladd Public Library. Tickets are on sale as of Monday, Nov. 14 and are available for $1 each or 6 for $5.

Several items will be raffled off, but the centerpiece is a Christmas ornament wreath donated by Linda Scott in memory of both a decade-long service to the library and a lifetime of love of Santa Claus by Rita Martinkus.