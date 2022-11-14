OSF Saint Clare kicks off Tree of Lights campaign

OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center has kicked off its Tree of Lights campaign. Since 1990, more than $115,000 has been raised and donated to the hospital for needed equipment.

Stars will be placed on a Christmas tree in the hospital lobby outside of the Corner Nook gift shop. A contribution, either memorial or honorary, purchases a silver star for $10 or gold star for $100. All donations are acknowledged on the Tree of Lights list near the tree.

Donations can be mailed or dropped off to OSF Saint Clare in the gift shop when open or at the registration desks near the Emergency Department entrance. Checks can be made payable to OSF HealthCare Foundation.

This year, the Tree of Lights campaign has pledged to purchase a Scope Buddy endoscope flushing aid, a piece of equipment for the special procedures team.

Safety and infection prevention is a top priority at OSF Saint Clare, and the Scope Buddy creates a consistent, reliable and safe means to flush endoscope channels. It provides enhanced data monitoring, increased cleaning consistency and decreased risk of cross-contamination.

RN-BSN Amy Wright said the equipment is effective in bacteria removal. “Adding a reliable mechanical flushing procedure provides another safeguard to protect our patients.”

During the Christmas Season, OSF encourages people to remember one or more of the important people in their lives.