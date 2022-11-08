Princeton Council weighs possible change to city’s gaming parlor code

Princeton City Council may be eyeing a change to the city’s liquor license code involving gaming parlors after circumstances have lead to a local business needing to find a new location.

An existing princeton gaming business will not have their rent renewed by their building’s landlord leading them to vacate the building and find a new one to do business.

“Because their address is changing, they would need to apply for a new license,” City Clerk Peter Nelson said.

Under the current Princeton gaming parlor code, the city can allow up to four gaming parlor licenses at a given time. Nelson mentioned that the building owner would also look to house another gaming parlor under the license that is currently in use after the current business vacates.

Nelson and Princeton Legal Counsel stated that, after discussion, because there is a prior use the building owner would likely have a right to the license.

This would leave the ousted business without access to a license under the current city ordinance.

“It’s a little bit of a chicken and an egg thing,” Nelson said.

In 2017, the city also passed an ordinance that any new gaming parlors would need to be located in a M-2 zoning district. The majority of this zoning district is located North of I-80 near the transfer station.

After seeing the available M-2 locations, the business indicated to the city that they would like to continue to do business on Princeton’s Main Street.

“They asked that we consider this, that we allow them back on Main Street,” Nelson said. “In order to do so we would have to add another parlor license to our code.”

Member of the council discussed multiple options revolving the situation and decided to ask the business to provide the city with a detailed plan including a new location in town, before a decision is made on the license limit or the zoning variance.

After a plan is presented to the city, it will then discuss its options before any final decisions are made by the city council or the zoning board.