Bureau County Sheriff’s Office announces new smartphone app

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Jim Reed has announced the release of its new custom smartphone application.

The app will serve as an innovative way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Bureau County residents and visitors by providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

The app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC which specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices and public safety organizations across the country.

The app offers quick access to items of public interest and can access features such as Sheriff’s welcome, submit a tip, join our team, judicial sales, inmate search, sexoffenders, contact us, resource map and more.

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are; their smartphones.”

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office app in now available for free download in the App Store and Google Play by searching ‘Bureau County Sheriff, IL.